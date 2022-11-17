YouTuber and Twitch streamer Brian "True Geordie" has been unbanned from the Amazon-owned platform. The ban, his first, came on November 10, a few days after he made Islamophobic comments directed at controversial influencer Andrew Tate during a livestream of his podcast.

The comment, which he later characterized as an "idiotic joke," questioned the sincerity of Tate's recent conversion to Islam. He suggested that if Tate was truly Muslim, he should blow himself up in an act of terrorism.

True Geordie's comments went viral on social media, where he faced severe backlash and accusations of bigotry and Islamophobia. He later posted an apology video on his YouTube channel.

"I made a joke in questioning that newfound faith of his, that conveniently comes at a time when he needs as many supporters as he can get. It was a stupid joke."

After seven days, Geordie has been unbanned from the platform.

Exploring why True Geordie was banned from Twitch

The English content creator was banned from Twitch on November 10, a few days after making insensitive comments about former kickboxer Andrew Tate's conversion to Islam.

Geordie has been a vocal critic of the controversial influencer, whose radical takes on women have gotten him banned on most major social media platforms. The war of words between the two of them has escalated to the point where Tate has expressed interest in fighting the podcast host.

During a livestream of his podcast, The Kick Off, True Geordie was asked about a potential fight between him and Tate. His co-host joked that Tate would win the fight because he has God on his side following his conversion to Islam in October.

In response, Brian made a comment about blowing himself up, suggesting Tate should do the same if he wants to prove his conversion to Islam is legitimate:

"I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that s****** with us. I'm just saying if he really wants to prove it, do the right thing."

True Geordie's comments went viral and he faced severe backlash and accusations of Islamophobia. He posted a tearful apology video on his YouTube channel on November 8, where he claimed not to believe in religious stereotypes of any kind. He explained that his comments had more to do with his distaste for Tate as a person, rather than any sort of bigotry towards Muslims.

In the following days, True Geordie saw two of his biggest sponsors, Gymshark and PokerStars, pull their endorsement deals. On November 10, he was banned on Twitch, with the most likely explanation for the suspension being his comments about Tate.

Although Brian never confirmed the duration of the ban, it is now known that it was a seven-day suspension.

