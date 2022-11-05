British YouTuber True Geordie has uploaded a 16-minute video reacting to Tyson Fury's recent outburst during his podcast.

'The Gypsy King' appeared on True Geordie's podcast earlier this week and was agitated by the questions asked by the Brit YouTuber. Geordie questioned the credibility of his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora, which made Fury angry and the WBC heavyweight champion went on an explosive rant directed at the podcast host.

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury's December 3 bout against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur FC Stadium in London has been criticized by many because 'The Gyspy King' has beaten Chisora quite comfortably twice in the past. 'Del Boy' isn't expected to give Fury any competition in their trilogy bout as well.

Geordie has now reacted to Tyson Fury's walkout from his interview in a recently uploaded YouTube video. Interestingly, True Geordie took further digs at 'The Gypsy King' and his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora by suggesting that more people would want to see Fury go up against himself rather than Chisora. He said:

"On the plus side, that [Fury vs. Geordie] might be a fight you can actually sell. I'm sorry, genuinely at this stage there would be more people that who'd wanna see me against Fury and by the way not interested than Chisora against Fury. That's ironic right?"

Watch the full video below:

What did Anthony Joshua say about Tyson Fury's recent outburst?

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has also reacted to Fury's recent outburst on True Geordie's podcast. 'AJ' sat down for an exclusive interview with SPORTbible where he spoke about how they should conduct themselves in a better manner.

Watch Tyson Fury outburst in a video below:

Anthony Joshua suggested that fighters should be mindful of how they present themselves in front of the camera as a lot of youngsters seek inspiration from them. The former unified heavyweight champion said:

"We need to conduct ourselves in better fashion because there's youngsters that are watching us. I'm not the judge who can say what's right or wrong, we just have to try and conduct ourselves in better fashion when we can, when we're in front of the camera. When we can, just try. Try, try, try, that's for the up and coming fighters."

