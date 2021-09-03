TrueGameData reveals the best MW MP5 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Loadouts are always receiving updates in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the Modern Warfare MP5 is one of the latest to get a change in Season 5.

TrueGameData, a YouTuber who breaks down updates in Warzone, recently made a video about some changes that have been made to the MW MP5. In his video, he pointed out that the MW MP5 received a new stealth buff in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. The submachine gun was already a heavy hitter in the meta for Warzone, and a buff will only make the weapon more imposing.

In the video, TrueGameData explained the changes in the MW MP5's TTK and damage, compared to other submachine guns. With the new stealth buff, players can utilize a new loadout for the weapon and easily melt other players.

Best attachments for the MW MP5 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The goal for Call of Duty: Warzone loadouts is always to enhance the strengths of a weapon or lift up its weaknesses. The website TrueGameData has its own recommended loadout that players can utilize within the Warzone battle royale for fantastic results in Verdansk.

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags

10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

The Monolithic Integral Suppressor is a two-in-one attachment that gives some good range stats on top of an extra slot. Players won't need to worry about a muzzle attachment, and the MW MP5 will receive some great stats.

Using a Commando Foregrip will give the MW MPS some additional control, and players will be able to utilize the submachine gun at further distances.

Laser attachments have always been great additions in Warzone, and the 5mW Laser is perhaps the best. It gives plenty of additional mobility, which is great for any submachine gun. The downside is the green laser that is visible to enemies.

There tends to be debate about whether players should use the standard or the 10mm auto ammunition. In this case, the 10mm ammunition causes more damage and is more useful.

Sleight of Hand is the final attachment. It is a perk that is needed for the 30-Round magazines. The MW MP5 will need to be reloaded often, so this perk is integral.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh