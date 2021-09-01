The best SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

There are numerous submachine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone, but only a few can be considered great.

It is difficult to determine which submachine gun is the single best option in Warzone Season 5. Arguments can be made for a few options, and those should be outlined before diving into which one is the best overall.

It's important to note that even though one submachine gun may be the best overall, there are still some situations where another choice may be better. The submachine gun that stands out as the best checks the most boxes compared to other options in Warzone Season 5.

The three best submachine guns in the current state of Call of Duty: Warzone are the MAC-10, the OTs 9, and the Bullfrog. However, the third pick can really be a toss-up between the Bullfrog, Milano, and the newest submachine gun, the TEC-9. In that case, the best option is really between two weapons: the MAC-10 and the OTs 9. But which of the two checks the most boxes?

Overall, the MAC-10 can be considered the best submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. However, it should be reiterated that holding the top spot doesn't mean that the weapon will always win, and that's why it's important to understand why submachine guns are ranked the way they are.

Why the MAC-10 is the best submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The OTs 9 and the MAC-10 offer pretty similar stats in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, and players can't go wrong choosing either one. They have fantastic damage, great recoil control, and can tear through enemies at versatile distances.

Paired with a long-range weapon, both options are nearly flawless. However, the MAC-10 has one advantage that the OTs 9 doesn't, and that is the available ammunition capacity.

In trios, and especially Warzone squads, the OTs 9 will fall short against the MAC-10. An OTs 9 has the potential to beat another MAC-10 player, but beating subsequent enemies will prove to be an issue.

The safest bet for players is to choose the MAC-10 in their Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 loadouts. However, in solos or duos, the OTs 9 can be considered equal to the MAC-10.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh