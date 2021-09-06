TSM Daequan finally reveals the reasons behind his absence on Twitch

One of the most popular Fortnite pros and Twitch streamers from back in the day, Daequan "Daequan" Loco took an indefinite hiatus from the platform as well as the game back in 2020.

Ever since, fans have been trying to figure out the reason behind this. Both the Twitch and Fortnite communities missed this pro, so it was definitely exciting for the fans to see him back in the game and streaming after a long time.

Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamlin, yet another major Fortnite pro and Twitch streamer, also disappeared from the world of gaming around the same time as Daequan. He recently made a return to the platform, with Daequan back as well, and fans can expect more from the duo.

Following quite a long hiatus, Daequan recently got back on Twitch and revealed the reasons behind his absence from the world of gaming.

Daequan revealed that he had to take this break because of many health issues that were plaguing him. Based on what he said, it seems that they are quite severe, and he certainly deserves an applause for making it this far. Fortunately, he is in a much better shape right now.

“I was sick for five to six years. From 19 pretty much to 26”: Daequan on his absence from Twitch and Fortnite

Based on what the former Fortnite pro revealed about his health, illness has plagued him for five to six years.

Here's what he had to say:

"I was sick for five to six years. From 19 pretty much to 26... And on top of that, I had those lung collapses, which also prevented me from doing what I wanted to do. Any sports out the window. Anything athletic out the window."

His condition was so severe that he was not allowed to participate in sports, or even dance, as it put just too much strain on his lungs, and could even cause them to collapse.

However, the Twitch streamer is happy to share that he is currently a lot better and that these issues are hopefully a thing of the past now:

"I’m so happy to say I’m over all that s--t, bro. I’ve been doing so many things that I used to do, and I’m genuinely happy now."

It is certainly quite exciting for fans, and from the looks of it, he will most likely be streaming regularly.

