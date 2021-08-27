TSM FTX crowned champions of the BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 Round 2

The third and final day of the BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 Round 2 came to an end.

After 3 days and 9 matches of intense action between the 18 qualified teams from Round 1, TSM FTX emerged as the winners with 120 points and 56 finish points. The team managed a single chicken dinner in the 9 matches played but were consistent throughout the other matches. The team was awarded the winner's prize of INR 70,000.

Following them in second place were 8Bit who performed exceptionally well, continuing their recent form. The team secured 111 points with 56 finishes and received the second-place prize of INR 40,000.

The third place in the tournament went to Team TapTap who had an excellent final day and secured 2 chicken dinners to guarantee the third spot. The team had a total of 104 points with 52 finishes. They were awarded the third-place prize of INR 30,000

Team TapaTap was also awarded a prize of INR 10,000 for securing the most chicken dinners (3) in the tournament.

BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 round 2 overall standings (Image via Apl Esports)

BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 Round 2

The tournament witnessed a lot of ups and downs, with teams frequently changing positions in the overall leaderboards.

APL Esports an underdog team also performed quite well in this event securing a 4th place finish. The team looked on par with the professional teams and gave them a tough competition.

Popular teams, Reckoning Esports and Galaxy Racer also performed well and secured 5th and 6th place, respectively. Reckoning Esports who had 2 chicken dinners, somewhat faltered towards the end and could not finish on the podium.

Among other popular teams, OREsports and Team SouL had an average run in the tournament, finishing at the 14 and 16th spots, respectively. These teams will look to take this tournament as a learning curve for the other battles up ahead.

IYD x Team Tamilas, who had won the first round of the competition, could not emulate the same form and finished at the 10th spot with 53 points and 33 frags.

Top 5 players from BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 round 2 overall standings (Image via Apl Esports)

Top Fraggers from BGMI APL Season 2 Round 2 Invitational

1) Akshat (8Bit): 27 Finishes

2) Jonathan (Team TapaTap): 22 Finishes

3) Sarang (7Sea Esports): 21 Finishes

4) Ninja (TSM FTX): 21 Finishes

5) Ninja (TSM FTX): 18 Finishes

