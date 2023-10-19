Tundra Esports vs Entity Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valve's Dota 2 The International 2023 started with the group stage matchups. Four teams were eliminated after this stage, while the remaining teams were sorted into the Upper and Lower Brackets after eight Bo3 series. That said, the final match of the Lower Bracket Round 1 will feature the reigning TI champions, Tundra, locking horns with Entity.

The losing team in Round 1 will be eliminated from The International 2023, whereas the winning team will advance to the Lower Bracket Round 2 series. Scroll ahead to learn more about Tundra vs Entity in TI12.

Tundra Esports vs Entity TI 12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 overview and predictions

Tundra Esports stayed topped Group D by defeating TSM, Talon, and PSG Quest in the group stage matches. That said, Tundra dominantly won TI11 as they qualified for the Grand Finals from the Upper Bracket. However, in TI12, the team got relegated to the Lower Bracket after getting wiped out by nouns in the deciding Bo3 series.

Entity, on the other hand, had a decent TI12 start compared to Tundra. They won against Evil Geniuses and drew against 9Pandas and SMG, hence securing a safe spot in Group A even after losing to Team Spirit.

Having said that, Entity is typically a mid-table Tier 1 team. They were sent to the Lower Bracket after getting whitewashed in the Bo3 matchup against the Chinese All-Star team, Azure Ray.

You can expect Tundra to easily defeat Entity in the Lower Bracket Round 1. The team's two-time Aegis winner, Topson, with his wealth of experience on the TI main stage, might contribute to Tundra's win against Entity.

Topson's form with his signature Pugna, Earth Spirit, and other heroes can help Tundra avoid elimination in TI12. Furthermore, Skiter's heroes usually take charge of the mid and late-game, and he can easily outfarm Watson, Entity's carry.

The winning team will advance to the Lower Bracket Round 2 and face the losing team in the first Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (Team Spirit vs Virtus.pro).

Head-to-head and previous results

In recent DPC and DreamLeague matches, Entity hasn't won a single game against Tundra Esports. However, Entity did win a couple of games against the TI champions back in the Arlington Major 2022 and DPC Season 2 and Season 3 2022.

Tundra Esports clearly has the upper hand over Entity in TI12, so it would be a major upset if the former were to be eliminated by the latter.

TI12 rosters

The following are the active rosters of Tundra Esports and Entity in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Tundra Esports:

skiter

Topson

33

Nine

SneyKing (Captain)

Entity:

watson

Stormstormer

Gabbi

Kataomi`

Fishman (Captain)

Tundra Esports vs Entity TI 12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 livestream details

You can watch the live games between Tundra and Entity via the official Dota 2 channels on YouTube and Twitch. The match will start on October 22 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET/ and 8 pm GMT.

