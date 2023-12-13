Twitch announces GTA RP week in collaboration with Rockstar Games: Initial details revealed in blog post

Every year, the Amazon-owned streaming platform, Twitch, holds a Subtember event. Users are generally offered discounts on subscriptions during it. This year, the platform announced an End of Year Bonus Round via a blog post. As part of it, Rockstar Games will be collaborating with Twitch for GTA RP week.

The blog post was made on December 13, 2023, and states that this Bonus event will begin on December 13 with two site-wide discounts. You can enjoy Bits Bonuses between December 13 and December 20.

Additionally, the streaming platform also has a brand-new themed Hype Train and cheers that you can pin on your channel. Here are the aforementioned site-wide discounts:

December 13 - January 2: 25% off all recurring subs.

December 27 - January 2: 25% off all one-month gift subs.

Rockstar Games to give away more than 600,000 subs to the roleplay community for GTA RP week on Twitch

The infamous GTA 6 trailer was launched on December 5, 2023, following which Rockstar Games has been extremely active on social media and in terms of marketing. From December 15 to December 21, the developer behind the GTA titles will give away more than 600,000 subscriptions to RP fans and viewers in the form of Sub Tokens.

Chosen fans will get a push or email notification about receiving this token, which can be redeemed as a gift sub or a one-month tier-1 sub on any channel of their choice.

GTA RP streamer Buddha's clip from Kick went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where he goes through the Twitch blog post and tells his RP viewers about the big announcement. One Redditor commented on this video, saying that it was a huge win for the RP community.

In the middle of all the GTA 6 talks all over social media, NoPixel announced its 4.0 version, which has also generated hype within the GTA RP community. GTA 5 is one of the most viewed game categories on Amazon's platform, with 191K average viewers and 31.9M hours watched.