Twitch bans French streamer TheKAIRI78 days after he is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman

French streamer Jaouad Daouki, better known as TheKAIRI78, has been banned from Twitch days after allegations of r*pe and se*ual assault directed at him were shared by the country's press. While he has maintained his innocence, the Amazon-owned company has decided to remove him from the platform. The news has garnered a lot of attention after popular Twitter bot StreamerBans reported that it was his first ban.

TheKAIRI78 is based in Paris and, as per reports, has been accused of drugging a woman last weekend after a party. The victim has alleged that he went on to have non-consensual se*ual intercourse when she was in an inebriated state in a police report on Sunday, July 2. Jaouad has put out multiple statements on the matter, denying all accusations.

"I strongly reject these allegations": TheKAIRI78 denied allegations of r*pe a day before Twitch banned him

The YouTuber and Twitch streamer replied to a news article by Le Parisien a few days ago, asserting that he was innocent. He then announced that he would be fighting the claims in the courts. He also thanked his supporters and fans for believing in him.

A direct translation of his tweet from French to English using Google reads:

"I'm going to fight to prove that I'm innocent. Thanks to the real ones who are still there."

On July 3, TheKAIRI78 made another tweet addressing the controversy. In a long statement, he reiterated his innocence and told his subscribers that he had faith in the French judiciary to uphold justice.

"I stand before you today to ask for your support in the face of a serious charge of r*pe against me. I strongly reject these allegations and count on your understanding during this difficult time. I have confidence in our justice system to shed light on this matter."

He further asked his fans to wait for the investigation to be over, imploring them to not jump to any conclusions.

"I ask you to wait for the results of the investigation before jumping to conclusions. Your support is invaluable, and I thank you for your understanding."

TheKAIRI78 also revealed that the accusations had had an impact on his personal relationships with friends and family. Readers should note that the YouTuber has been embroiled in a number of controversies in the past, including being in a relationship with a 16 year old.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the news of his Twitch ban, with many noting how Amazon's purple platform has dissociated itself from the controversial personality following the recent allegations of r*pe. Some even suggested he move to Kick.

kirickouille @BoussetJulien @karel99_ @StreamerBans @TheKairi78 Non, il est accusé de Viol, ils vont pas le laisser les entacher. Donc ban. @karel99_ @StreamerBans @TheKairi78 Non, il est accusé de Viol, ils vont pas le laisser les entacher. Donc ban.

TheKAIRI78 joins a number of other Twitch streamers and YouTubers who have been accused of s*xual misconduct in recent years. Earlier this year popular Spanish streamer Auronplay retired from streaming following gr*oming allegations.

