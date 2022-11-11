Twitch bans Jinnytty for the fourth time, this time it's due to explicit content

Jinnytty, a popular IRL streamer from Korea, has once again been banned from Twitch. According to her, the ban is for se*ually suggestive content this time around. While the exact period of the suspension is unclear, it appears to be temporary due to going against the platform's Terms and Services.

The incident was announced by the automated Twitter bot StreamerBans, which noted that this is the fourth time that the streamer has been banned from Twitch. Her fans have taken to Twitter and other social media sites to criticize the verdict, once again restarting the debate about Twitch's inconsistent ban policies.

"Twitch being ridiculous": Jinnytty protests against the ban by calling the whole incident laughable

Twitch has repeatedly come under fire for what many have called a biased and illogical ban policy, and many are of the opinion that Jinnytty's current ban is also baseless. The streamer herself posted a picture of the alleged magic toy, which was the source of the ban, calling the whole thing ridiculous:

"Bro I got banned cause of this sponge co*k magic show are u kidding me I'm dying laughing legit not even se*ual but Twitch being ridiculous not the first time 😂"

The tweet can be found here. Viewer discretion is advised as the image is s*xually suggestive and there is a likeness to male genitalia.

While the streamer has alleged that the sponge toy had nothing explicitly se*ual about it and that Twitch is being ridiculous, she also mentioned that this is not the first time that they have done this, probably referring to her previous bans.

Back in 2020 she was suspended from the platform for recklessly driving a scooter, and in August 2022, she was again banned for crashing while riding a scooter.

What has baffled her fans the most is that she wasn't even streaming on her own channel. She, along with other streamers such as FanFan, was doing a talk show on the Crown channel where she did the magic trick with the said toy. The Crown channel, however, is still up.

Here is a clip of the moment where she did the trick. Viewer discretion is advised as the clip is s*xually suggestive.

Fan reactions to Jinnytty

Fans of the streamer were outraged that Twitch would ban her for showing a magic trick with a sponge toy, criticizing the platform in no uncertain terms on Twitter:

𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐎 @shaneomag @StreamerBans @Jinnytty1 Stupid ban when there is much worse allowed on Twitch. @StreamerBans @Jinnytty1 Stupid ban when there is much worse allowed on Twitch.

baked_bean_gaming @BakedBeangaming @StreamerBans @Jinnytty1 The most unfair ban iv seen. Twitch is getting worse and worse by the day @StreamerBans @Jinnytty1 The most unfair ban iv seen. Twitch is getting worse and worse by the day

Jinnytty is pretty popular on Twitch for the travel vlogs that she streams live to an ever-increasing fanbase on the platform. With over 829K followers, the streamer began her career back in 2017 and has built a loyal community who regularly tune in to watch her.

