Twitch CEO Dan Clancy reveals that the platform is looking to "give people another chance," fans speculate the return of IShowSpeed 

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has provided a significant indication that may offer previously perma-banned streamers like YouTube's Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kick's Adin Ross an opportunity to return to the platform. While speaking to Australian Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69," Dan talked about his views on the potential unban of streamers that have been removed from Twitch:

"I'm not gonna talk about any specific case. All I'll say is this is an area that we're looking at to figure out what's the right way to give people another chance."

Numerous prominent figures within the streaming community, including IShowSpeed, have received permanent bans on Twitch. Fans understandably interpreted Dan's comments as a sign of hope for their favorite streamers' potential unbanning:

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy advocates equal treatment for all streamers, regardless of size

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy offered valuable insights when questioned about the potential unbanning of streamers with several years of history on the platform. Quin69 highlighted Destiny as an example, banned in 2022, and in response, Dan commented:

"The tricky thing to do is that you need to do it in a scalable way because all this is not like, wherever you talk about one specific example, it's one specific example. But people forget that we need to have a similar opportunity for that affiliate that has five concurrent viewers, that did it, as we do for this big streamer that did it."

"Figuring out a way that you do this where when you give people a second chance, you do it scalably and you do it fair."

What did the fans say?

The bans of various streamers, ranging from IShowSpeed to Guy "Dr DisRespect", have generated online discussions and comments, especially in response to the encouraging words shared by Dan Clancy. Here are some of them:

For those wondering, IShowSpeed's Twitch ban stemmed from an e-dating stream hosted by Adin Ross in 2021. During the stream, Speed made explicit and violent comments towards a female participant, ultimately leading to his ban from the platform.

DisRespect's ban, on the other hand, remains shrouded in mystery as the reasons behind it have not been publicly disclosed. Additionally, prominent figures like Jidon "JiDion" have also faced bans - he was suspended for encouraging his fans to engage in spam attacks against Imane "Pokimane" during her streams.