"Twitch is a disgusting joke": Netizens criticize livestreaming platform as ExtraEmily gets unbanned following reckless driving controversy

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Apr 14, 2025 09:36 GMT
ExtraEmily unbanned only a day after being banned (Image via X/@Awk20000 and @scubaryan_)
ExtraEmily unbanned only a day after being banned (Image via X/@Awk20000, @scubaryan_)

Twitch streamer and OTK (One True King) member Emily "ExtraEmily" has been unbanned only a day after being suspended (April 13-14, 2025). For those unaware, the streamer was recently handed a ban for her reckless driving and then allegedly visiting what appeared to be a st**p club (visiting adult clubs on stream is against Twitch's Community Guidelines).

Verified X page StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) confirmed that Emily's channel was reinstated on Twitch after "1 day, 3 minutes, and 24 seconds." This was Emily's second ban (the first one was in October 2023, lasting three days). The post read:

"✅ Twitch Partner "ExtraEmily" has been unbanned after 1 day, 3 minutes and 24 seconds! ✅"
Netizens weren't particularly happy with Twitch's decision to unban ExtraEmily after she served only a day away from the platform. Some fans even called out Twitch:

"Twitch is a disgusting joke," said @Gelato_lamposo

Some users opined that Emily should get a fine:

"Getting banned for 1 day for this is completely insane...I hope she gets fined," said @suayrez

Some users also included their sarcastic reactions:

"This is so inspiring. extra emily told me it's cool to run red lights a lot so i'm going to get in my car and go run red lights to try to impress her," said @nomoremrwifeguy

Here are some other reactions:

"Huge ban," said @Ac7ionMann
"Any other streamer would still be banned," said @jeforymk
"One day for committing a crime," said @dalts89
Watch: ExtraEmily breaks traffic rules during irl stream

ExtraEmily is currently facing backlash for her stream on April 11, 2025. During her IRL stream, she was seen using her phone while not stopping at a red light. The streamer later explained that this is a common occurrence for her, as traffic signals in Austin can often be long.

Additionally, Emily was also seen in an adult club during the same stream. Visiting adult clubs violates Twitch's guidelines. While her stream did not feature any nudity, a man in front of Emily performed an erotic dance for her audience during the broadcast:

As mentioned earlier, this isn't ExtraEmily's first ban. She was previously banned in October 2023 for similar reasons, as she was seen using her phone while driving, which also violated Twitch's terms of service. Back then, the streamer was banned for three days.

Shreyan Mukherjee

Shreyan Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.

Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.

Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
