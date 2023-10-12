"Twitch don’t care": Fans compare Twitch's gift to Kai Cenat after Kick owners gave Adin Ross a Rolls Royce

Popular streamer Adin Ross's birthday was on October 11, and Kick's owners brought him a brand new Rolls Royce as a present. Adin received the car as a surprise on stream and was beyond ecstatic. The news, obviously, went viral on social media, with people in the community immediately comparing the gift to what Kai Cenat received from Twitch earlier this year.

Kai's gift, a custom shoe, had stirred up quite a controversy, with many fans clamoring for Twitch to give him something more substantial, like a contract. With Adin Ross getting an uber-expensive car from Kick, viewers could not help but compare the two streaming platforms' presence to their most popular streamers.

Some even criticized the Amazon-owned company, saying they don't care.

Community compares the gifts from two platforms (Image via X)

"Twitch would never": Adin Ross dunks on Twitch after receiving a Rolls Royce from Kick on his birthday

Dissatisfaction over Kai Cenat receiving custom Nike Air Force 1 shoes was shared not only by fans but the streamer as well, who bluntly stated that he would have preferred a more tangible recognition of his efforts in the form of a monetary contract. Considering Kai has won the Streamer of the Year Award two years in a row, he is one of Twitch's biggest creators.

Similarly, Adin Ross is one of the most popular streamers for Kick and was the first major streamer to make the jump after Trainwreckstv. While his specific deal with the Stake-owned platform is unknown, Adin currently enjoys an exclusive contract with them, and the recent gift of a Rolls Royce certainly shows that the owners of the streaming platform wanted to reward him.

Despite voicing his displeasure at the various controversies that Adin Ross has been embroiled in, Kick co-founder and owner Eddie Craven was among those responsible for gifting him the Rolls Royce. Suffice it to say, the streamer was very excited to see the car and could not believe what was happening:

"What the f*ck? A Rolls f*cking Royce? No, there's no way. No way they got me a Rolls Royce, no way. Are you sh*tting me? Bro, this is new, what the f*ck?"

After getting into the car, Adin Ross dunked on Twitch, saying:

"Twitch would never. Twitch would never. Oh my god!"

The streamer's family was also present, with his sister and mother congratulating him on the gift. He also thanked Eddie Craven and Bijan Tehrani, Kick's co-owners, for the Rolls Royce before cutting his birthday cake.

Readers should note that this was not the only big present that Adin got for his birthday, with popular rapper Drake renting out a full Dave & Busters for the streamer on his special day.