Twitch gambling streamer Xposed bets insane amount of money on Call of Duty League match and loses it all

Twitch streamer Cody "Xposed" Burnett recently bet a whopping $450,000 on a Call of Duty League match between Optic Texas and Los Angeles Thieves. Unfortunately for him, he lost it all after Optic Texas were defeated 0-3.

Sponsored by contentious crypto gambling website Stake, the Canadian has been a dedicated slots streamer for quite some time now. He regularly pulls in an average viewership of around 2K.

Before the Call of Duty League match, the streamer posted a screenshot of the bet, along with the caption:

"LETS GO @OpTicTexas. WHAT AM I DOING DUDE"

Sponsored streamers gamble huge amounts of money each day, winning or losing thousands or even millions. In reality, most of the losses are offset by the sponsors. This means the streamers don't really lose that much.

Xposed is a relevant example. In a subsequent tweet, the content creator clarified that only 30% of the money he wagered was his own, with the rest being Stake's:

"This is my stream money I was using. Instead of having a good stream tonight and making content out of it I tried to double my money by placing this bet. 30% of this was mine meaning I lost $135K. Definitely a loss that stings but I’ll be okay."

Xposed @Xposed Nick B @NJCAPPO @The_Jshot @Xposed @OpTicTexas If a non gambling addict did this Atleast they’re doing it for their own wealth. But again I’m sure xposed is struggling just like the rest of us addicts @The_Jshot @Xposed @OpTicTexas If a non gambling addict did this Atleast they’re doing it for their own wealth. But again I’m sure xposed is struggling just like the rest of us addicts Relax man, I’m paid well by stake. This is my stream money I was using. Instead of having a good stream tonight and making content out of it I tried to double my money by placing this bet. 30% of this was mine meaning I lost $135K. Definitely a loss that stings but I’ll be okay. twitter.com/njcappo/status… Relax man, I’m paid well by stake. This is my stream money I was using. Instead of having a good stream tonight and making content out of it I tried to double my money by placing this bet. 30% of this was mine meaning I lost $135K. Definitely a loss that stings but I’ll be okay. twitter.com/njcappo/status…

Losing $135K is still no joke, especially in the eyes of the younger generation of viewers who are the target audience for streaming platforms like Twitch.

Xposed did warn his Twitter followers about the dangers of gambling in a subsequent post, saying:

"REMINDER* When gambling and you lose money do not chase your losses. 9/10 times you will lose again and be even more in the hole. If you gamble, gamble responsibly and with money you can afford to lose, money that isn’t going to change your mood or make you terribly angry."

The streamer also placed a bet on Optic's next match, held on August 7. This time, he wagered $98K. His team ultimately won, which means he got a favorable payout.

General concerns over gambling streams on Twitch

Gambling is becoming a hot topic in the streaming community. There is a general concern that large sponsored bets on Twitch might influence viewers to engage in gambling themselves.

A lot of people have condemned the platform for providing unfiltered access to gambling, with thousands of viewers watching their often sponsored streams.

A recent Bloomberg report on Twitch gambling found that sponsored streams by popular stars have had a substantial influence on viewers, as many have started gambling on the advertised websites.

The report also featured a few people who lost their life savings to gambling after watching their favorite streamer do it on stream.

Twitter abuzz after Xposed loses almost half a million dollars on a single bet

Many viewers took to Twitter to react to Xposed's recent loss amid the media outcry over gambling streams.

LaCharka @iLaCharka @Xposed This is why you never bet on optic. You want them to win but the reality is they’re literal let downs in any game that means anything @Xposed This is why you never bet on optic. You want them to win but the reality is they’re literal let downs in any game that means anything

Alex @TuBachle @Xposed You just made one company very happy @Xposed You just made one company very happy

Esports personality Jake Lucky also shared Xposed's original tweet, saying:

"Twitch streamer Xposed just put $450,000 on OpTic in their match vs. LA Thieves ... WHAT THE FK"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Xposed just put $450,000 on OpTic in their match vs. LA Thieves



WHAT THE FK Twitch streamer Xposed just put $450,000 on OpTic in their match vs. LA ThievesWHAT THE FK https://t.co/lw5AYjCnLr

Jake Lucky's tweet prompted many users to lash out at Xposed for his unjustified promotion of gambling on a platform predominantly used by children.

zipeL🇩🇰 @zipelCS @JakeSucky zzzz he gets to keep what 5% if he wins? Why even tweet about this it ain’t his money to keep if he wins anyway.. @JakeSucky zzzz he gets to keep what 5% if he wins? Why even tweet about this it ain’t his money to keep if he wins anyway..

jay @jonathfn @JakeSucky Promoting gambling to little kids smh @JakeSucky Promoting gambling to little kids smh

ABrokenTV @ABrokenTV_ @jonathfn

Fortnite, Roblox... even School of Dragons, made by JumpStart Games (yes, that JumpStart Games with the talking dog named Frankie) have loot boxes. @JakeSucky It sucks that gambling is already accessible to kids in the form of loot boxes...Fortnite, Roblox... even School of Dragons, made by JumpStart Games (yes, that JumpStart Games with the talking dog named Frankie) have loot boxes. @jonathfn @JakeSucky It sucks that gambling is already accessible to kids in the form of loot boxes...Fortnite, Roblox... even School of Dragons, made by JumpStart Games (yes, that JumpStart Games with the talking dog named Frankie) have loot boxes.

#FireFletcher @jceezz @JakeSucky You mean with Stake’s money? The dude can only withdraw 5% of the winnings. Posting this is the exact reason Stake invests in these sponsorships for publicity. @JakeSucky You mean with Stake’s money? The dude can only withdraw 5% of the winnings. Posting this is the exact reason Stake invests in these sponsorships for publicity.

captain cums @captaincums @JakeSucky Jake please don't give more publicity to stake, this is a very obvious marketing ploy and the guy hasn't spent any of his own money. You are actively giving attention to a website that has been shown to be very shady and the twitter updoots aren't worth it. @JakeSucky Jake please don't give more publicity to stake, this is a very obvious marketing ploy and the guy hasn't spent any of his own money. You are actively giving attention to a website that has been shown to be very shady and the twitter updoots aren't worth it.

With voices against gambling streams rising, Twitch's response to the increasing complaints was to ban affiliate links last year.

Many feel the streaming platform should even curb sponsored gambling streams, and recent reports suggest the company is still deciding on the matter.

