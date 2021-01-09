Twitch is introducing new PogChamp emote that changes every 24 hours

Ryan 'Gootecks' Gutierrez, the face of the PogChamp emote, had made inflammatory remarks about the recent events on Capitol Hill, leading Twitch to almost remove the emote entirely.

The organization has now decided to make changes to the emote instead of taking it down entirely following a Twitter user's suggestion.

You know what? In the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now!



Get ready for a new PogChamp every 24 hours, starting today. https://t.co/R16EyASsFx — Twitch (@Twitch) January 8, 2021

The user suggested making a feature where if someone does happen to use the emote, the entire Twitch community is considered when displayed. To the user, it is a way of changing the meaning from just one person on Twitch to everyone who contributes to the platform. As an example, Unroolie is today's PogChamp emote.

Twitch was originally going to take down the emote entirely

We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

When it became clear that Gootecks supported the actions taken by the mob on Capitol Hill, Twitch reacted quickly, stating that they could not keep the emote. People used it to express joy and shock, and in an epic or hyped-up situation.

Twitch did not want to lose the expression that the emote gave and put out a concept for the community to design a new emote and use that instead. Luckily, the community is all about supporting each other, and the new PogChamp emote is going by very well.

Gootecks' remarks regarding Capitol Hill

If the news surrounding PogChamp being removed has affected Gooteck, it has not shown. In the original post that caused the removal, he supported the mob that stormed Capitol Hill. His only tweet since has been a recording of a woman killed during the unrest. If he is aware or even cares, he has not shown it.

The community has taken well to the change in the emote and has been nominating its favorite streamers to take over, even if it is only for 24 hours.

