Twitch IRL streamer's phone gets stolen on camera in Cape Town, South Africa

An IRL streamer who goes by the moniker Leon "smtxlost" on Twitch is going viral after his smartphone was stolen by individuals in a car while he was broadcasting live from the streets of Cape Town, South Africa. A clip of the incident was shared by viewers on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Needless to say, it has garnered significant traction.

Crimes caught on camera by IRL streamers are not rare. After all, such content creators are bound to capture unsavory actions on film. The clip of smtxlost losing his smartphone has received varied reactions on social media, with many calling him out for not heeding the words of the police, who had apparently asked him to keep his mobile device away lest it be stolen.

One Redditor even called the streamer an "idiot" for having his phone out at night.

How did IRL streamer's smartphone get stolen in South Africa?

The clip, titled "Handy geklaut," which is German for "cell phone stolen," has received a lot of negative reactions from Redditors, who called the IRL streamer out for not taking better care of his belongings.

In the clip, smtxlost could be seen walking on the streets of Cape Town and conversing with a number of people.

As the content creator approached a car on the street, someone could be seen snatching his smartphone. As the vehicle sped away, the streamer looked shocked and managed to yell out a solitary yet defiant "Hey!".

A few minutes before his smartphone was snatched, a policeman could be heard instructing him to put the gadget away. The cop said:

"Do you want your phone to be stolen?"

Others with smtxlost could also be heard asking him to put the device in his bag, but he did not listen and ultimately paid the price.