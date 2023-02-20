Twitch streamer exposes herself after trying to falsely show her phone being stolen

Singaporean Twitch streamer Cheng Wing Yee, or Kiaraakitty, as she is better known, inadvertently exposed herself after trying to hoodwink her viewers into thinking that a stranger had stolen her phone during an IRL stream in a library. Unfortunately, she was instantly caught in the act after tripping over, resulting in her phone's camera capturing her face.

The revelation has caused a backlash among her fans and followers, many of whom feel deceived and let down by the streamer they once admired.

Twitch streamer gets caught in act of stealing her own phone, streaming community reacts

Kiaraakitty, a 21-year-old Twitch streamer from Singapore, is one of the most controversial streamers in her country. She was recently allegedly involved in another malfeasance, adding to the numerous controversies surrounding her.

In her most recent in-real-life (IRL) stream at the library, the streamer attempted to deceive her viewers by faking the act of her phone being stolen from a table. Initially, it appeared someone had taken her phone and was trying to make a quick getaway.

However, a few seconds later, she stumbled and dropped her phone, revealing her face, which indicated she was trying to trick her audience into believing that her phone had been stolen when it was her all along.

Following her failed attempt to deceive her viewers, Kiaraakitty promptly ended her stream to avoid further embarrassment. However, her plans backfired when viewers clipped the moment and shared it on the well-known live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. The clip generated many responses, most highly critical of her dishonest behavior.

One Redditor suggested that the streamer may as well have tried to play it off as a joke:

Some users discussed whether streamers would also falsely depict swatting incidents:

People continued to berate her for her dishonesty:

This user urged the streamer to retire after such a howler during her live stream:

This user claimed that the Twitch streamer is in the content creation industry only to generate funds:

Here are some other relevant comments:

This is not the first time that Kiarakitty has found herself in quicksand. In 2021, a purported audio recording was released, which contained a confession from the streamer, admitting to deceiving multiple men using tactics similar to those employed in love scams to obtain money from them.

She was also banned for four days earlier this year for depicting NSFW content during a live stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes