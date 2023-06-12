Twitch and Kick streamer Ryiino gets exposed on Twitter for soliciting explicit pictures from underage girl

Ryan "Ryiino" was exposed on social media for soliciting s*xually explicit pictures by @SkipToLauren, a 17-year-old Twitter user, who shared a short clip documenting the various direct messages and chats that she had with the Twitch and Kick streamer. In response, despite knowing her age, the 30-year-old content creator, who was caught sending the girl money expecting her to send him lewd pictures, seems to have deleted his Twitter account.

The video also contains explicit pictures of himself that he sent the girl causing much outrage on Twitter. The clip has over 70K views, and many have come forward to extend their support to the victim. At the time of writing, Ryan's Kick and Twitch pages are still up. He has over 19.5K followers on Twitch and over 1.5K on Kick.

It appears that Ryiino was part of Team Limit, but his p*dophilic texts have essentially caused the group's owner, Limit Roar, to terminate his membership. In reply to @SkipToLauren, Roar thanked her for exposing the streamer and announced that he had been "released":

"He’s been released, thanking you for bringing this to our attention"

"Thank you for being brave": Twitter reacts to SkipToLauren exposing Ryiino for soliciting minors for s*xual pictures

Grooming and solicitation of s*xual and explicit imagery have become more prevalent in gaming and content creation in recent years. Many brave victims are coming out with their stories. Of course, many are ridiculed for not providing evidence on the internet. Still, @SkipToLauren brought all of the receipts down to PayPal transaction screenshots of Ryiino sending her money in exchange for a promise to send him lewd pictures.

D7 REN @SkipToLauren keep in mind he is 30 years old and i am 17, thanks. keep in mind he is 30 years old and i am 17, thanks.

What makes the interaction even more appalling is that towards the beginning of their direct messages, SkipToLauren makes it clear to the streamer that she is 17 and a minor while he is around 30.

With the tweet gaining traction on social media, many have shared their support towards the victim in the replies as they commended her for outing the abusive streamer. Many felt sorry that so many people still have to go through this online, where predators target minors and try to solicit pictures in exchange for money. Here are some of the general reactions.

🦄 Neko @adoriityy i’m sorry you had to go through this but thank you for being brave for all the girls who can’t speak up we need to stop these men abusing their fame and power no one deserves to go through anything like this @SkipToLauren good for you girli’m sorry you had to go through this but thank you for being brave for all the girls who can’t speak upwe need to stop these men abusing their fame and powerno one deserves to go through anything like this @SkipToLauren good for you girl 👏 👏 👏 i’m sorry you had to go through this but thank you for being brave for all the girls who can’t speak up 💗 we need to stop these men abusing their fame and power 😡😡 no one deserves to go through anything like this

Nicole @ihynic @SkipToLauren this is disgusting, recently soo many people have been exposed for being pedophiles in this comm, preying on children and taking advantage of people has become like a new trend, so sorry this happened to you love @SkipToLauren this is disgusting, recently soo many people have been exposed for being pedophiles in this comm, preying on children and taking advantage of people has become like a new trend, so sorry this happened to you love

Josh @oErrah @SkipToLauren @KickStreaming you need to look into this especially when we want the community of streaming to be a safe place for everyone. @SkipToLauren @KickStreaming you need to look into this especially when we want the community of streaming to be a safe place for everyone.

OxxBigDaddyxxO @DaddyxxGaming @SkipToLauren I'm shocked! Sorry you had to deal with this! @SkipToLauren I'm shocked! Sorry you had to deal with this!

Carpz @CarpzTV @SkipToLauren damn sorry you had to deal with this @SkipToLauren damn sorry you had to deal with this 🙏❤️

One Twitter user by the username @joe_tendo even alleged that they had tried to warn people about Ryiino and had known him to be a creep.

JTX 🚀 @joe_tendo @SkipToLauren I'm sorry about this, I tried to warn people about this guy on many occasions for different things, I knew he was a creep and others had shared thar but I didn't know he was soliciting minors. I should have pressed more, I'm sorry. @SkipToLauren I'm sorry about this, I tried to warn people about this guy on many occasions for different things, I knew he was a creep and others had shared thar but I didn't know he was soliciting minors. I should have pressed more, I'm sorry.

Allegations of grooming and other pedophilic behavior have also been made for highly popular streamers, with even Minecraft creator Dream being implicated in such a case in the past.

While Team Limit has kicked Ryiino out, the streamer himself has yet to address the issue, and his Twitter remains deactivated.

