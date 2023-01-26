Twitch star SypherPK reveals a $10 million content creation facility, the Oni Studios HQ

Twitch star Ali "SypherPK" took the internet by storm on January 26 when he announced the opening of the Oni Studios HQ. He expressed excitement for bringing "big projects to life" and shared images of the cutting-edge facility:

SypherPK @SypherPK



With the opening of the Oni HQ, we’re excited to bring big projects to life with our amazing team and state of the art facility.



We’re just getting started When we started Oni Studios, our goal was to build something bigger than ourselves and make content dreams come true.With the opening of the Oni HQ, we’re excited to bring big projects to life with our amazing team and state of the art facility.We’re just getting started When we started Oni Studios, our goal was to build something bigger than ourselves and make content dreams come true.With the opening of the Oni HQ, we’re excited to bring big projects to life with our amazing team and state of the art facility.We’re just getting started ❤️ https://t.co/qYBso7aJ1j

Oni Studios' official handle also shared a two-minute-long video in which SypherPK explained how the facility would assist content creators in producing high-quality content.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Introducing SypherPK's NEW $10 million and 30,000 sq ft facility with Oni Studios



The future of content curation, it's nuts Introducing SypherPK's NEW $10 million and 30,000 sq ft facility with Oni Studios The future of content curation, it's nuts https://t.co/8u2ygm6Jvz

"We want to give creators the tools to bring their biggest ideas to life" - SypherPK on how Oni Studios HQ embarks on the next era of content creation

The Twitter video started with Ali recalling his time in the industry and working with various productions. He mentioned how help was needed as his brand grew and realized that other creators would require the same assistance:

"As you guys know, I have been in this space for a long time. I've been in a ton of different productions and a lot of the times, they didn't even know how to make the content that my community would love or even care about. And as my content and brand grew, I needed help. And I realized others did, too."

The Fortnite icon announced that Oni Studios HQ will assist content creators in "bringing their biggest ideas to life." He revealed that the facility will have space, technology, and crew to help content creators:

"That's what Oni Studios is all about. We want to give creators the tools to bring their biggest ideas to life. We've got spaces, tech, and crew to help content creators do, what they do best. Create content! While always keeping in mind their audience and platform along the way. And they can do that with the comfort of knowing that the people in charge get it!"

Oni Studios @onistudiosgg ONI STUDIOS HEADQUARTERS IS OFFICIALLY OPEN! This is where the next era of content creation begins. ONI STUDIOS HEADQUARTERS IS OFFICIALLY OPEN! This is where the next era of content creation begins. https://t.co/7efYjV9B9j

SypherPK described the various verticals and specialists working at the facility, including content strategists, production specialists, and marketing experts. He stated:

"All this happens because we have content strategists, production specialists, marketing experts. We even have teams to handle the boring business stuff like HR and hiring for creators."

The video concluded with the streamer adding:

"Whether you're recording an insane YouTube video or trying to pull off a stream-a-thon or maybe even collaborating with your favorite streamer or starting your own clothing brand, it all starts here, at Oni Studios!"

Fans react to SypherPK's $10 million content creation facility

The announcement went viral on Twitter, with several prominent personalities congratulating SypherPK on his latest venture. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Kory Arruda @LiquidSymbolic @onistudiosgg @SypherPK This is incredible! Huge congrats to the whole team, looking forward to seeing what y'all create!! @onistudiosgg @SypherPK This is incredible! Huge congrats to the whole team, looking forward to seeing what y'all create!!

Anthony/Couri @realcouri @onistudiosgg @SypherPK Yo do y’all need a former wr holder or speedrunner or literally anything else because wow @onistudiosgg @SypherPK Yo do y’all need a former wr holder or speedrunner or literally anything else because wow

SypherPK is a Twitch veteran who started his livestreaming career in 2016. He currently has over 6 million followers and averages more than 3.3k viewers per stream.

In addition to playing Fortnite for over 9,860 hours, the 26-year-old streamer has played For Honor, Call of Duty: Warzone, The Elder Scrolls Online, Overwatch, and Apex Legends on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes