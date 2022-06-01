Twitch streamer Aydan says he will quit Warzone if sequel isn't good

Aydan Conrad, or "Aydan," is a top-tier Warzone professional but may soon be done with the game altogether.

The New York Subliners player was once the best controller Fortnite player on the planet. He then switched over to the Call of Duty Battle Royale title and has seen massive success ever since.

However, his time with Warzone may be up if the sequel doesn't make good on its promises. Players have expressed their frustration with the battle royale's current state, and Aydan's passion is all but gone.

Aydan is ready to move on from Warzone if the sequel doesn't deliver

Aydan has revealed quite a lot regarding his current feelings towards the battle royale title Warzone. He feels the grind isn't worth it any longer and may choose another game to occupy his time soon.

He stated that he looked forward to tournaments, but even those aren't meeting his expectations anymore:

"The tournaments have dropped in prize pool and everything. There's way less tournaments. The prize pools are way lower. That's because the game is worse and it has less viewers. People don't want to do big tournaments for a game that's not doing well."

Aydan says that big tournaments were one thing that was motivating him to play, but since they are no longer guaranteed to spring up every now and then due to the game's dwindling popularity, he isn't as passionate about the Call of Duty Battle Royale experience as he once was.

He also shared his thoughts on Warzone 2 and dropped the bomb that he'll perhaps find a different game if it turned out the game wasn't as good as he'd hoped.

"I'm really just hoping for Warzone 2. I'm hoping it's good, guys. If it's not, I'm definitely going to move on."

Obviously, it wouldn't be the first time Aydan has switched games, but it is still surprising to learn that he might move on to a different game since he is one of the more prominent streamers out there and has brought recognition of the BR to the New York Subliners brand.

NYSL Aydan @aydan Anyone wanna grind some Apex?



I'm in gold right now. Anyone wanna grind some Apex? I'm in gold right now.

He will spend his streaming time playing other games in the rotation until the sequel comes. He can be found playing Apex Legends quite often and has even given games like Hearthstone a chance as well.

NYSL Aydan @aydan I know nobody cares, but I hit Legend Rank on @PlayHearthstone which is the highest rank possible and I'm really proud

Aydan let it be known that the only way he would invest more time in Call of Duty's version of Battle Royale is if a "banger" update arrived. That seems unlikely with the focus on a sequel. For now, he's patiently waiting.

