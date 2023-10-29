Twitch streamer B. Lou banned from platform after streaming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight while pretending to play a game

Twitch streamer Brandon "B. Lou" was banned from the platform for the seventh time on October 29, 2023. The update came via the automated account on X (formerly Twitter), @StreamerBans. The news quickly garnered traction, with numerous netizens speculating on the possible reason. X user @domainsdomain posted a 16-second clip from B. Lou's recent livestream, during which he was re-broadcasting the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight.

To avoid drawing attention to himself, the streamer pretended to be playing a fighting game on his channel. While interacting with his audience, B. Lou was heard saying:

"I'm the Black guy, chat, obviously! Look at my skin color. What other guy would I be, chat? What other guy would I be?!"

Expand Tweet

"This is just on him" - Fans react as Twitch streamer B. Lou gets banned for seventh time after streaming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

B. Lou's shenanigans were trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Some fans joked that the new UFC game's graphics were "insane":

Netizen's lighthearted comments' on B. Lou's antics on his recent livestream (Image via domainsdomain/X)

According to X user @JJayAvatar, content creators can "get away" with re-broadcasting copyrighted content on Kick and YouTube:

A fan claiming streamers can "get away" from re-broadcasting copyrighted content on Twitch competitors (Image via domainsdomain/X)

Numerous viewers found B. Lou's clip amusing:

Fans commenting on B. Lou's clip (Image via domainsdomain/X)

Drama Alert also posted the update on their official handle, writing:

Expand Tweet

One netizen wanted to support the 28-year-old after he got banned from Twitch:

The online community on X weighs in on the content creator's clip 1/2 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @Szuzuk1 believed that B. Lou's antics justified the suspension. They added:

"He didn't even need to do this... are his views low or something? Because this is just on him, LMAO."

The online community on X weighs in on the content creator's clip 2/2 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more notable comments:

Some more pertinent reactions from the conversation thread (Image via Drama Alert/X)

B. Lou is a partnered Twitch streamer who has been livestreaming on the platform since June 2021. He is primarily a Just Chatting personality, boasting over 518k followers on his channel. He had played a total of 31 games at the time of writing, including Madden NFL 23, Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, NBA 2K22, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.