Twitch streamer Edwin "Castro1021" was recently banned from the Amazon-owned platform. This is the Mexican-American FIFA streamer's first suspension from Twitch. As of now, no official reason has been given, nor has the length of the ban been revealed. While many familiar with the streamer have defended him, claiming he could not have done anything to warrant a ban, some fans theorize it may be due to a DMCA takedown.

Castro reacted to the ban, joking that Twitch banned him for one of his bolder football hot takes. He also stated that he was "fully banned" on Twitch, although there is no confirmation that the suspension is permanent. He tweeted:

"Just got fully banned on Twitch... All I said was Dallas United are better than Manchester City..."

Twitch bans streamer Castro1021

Castro is a Mexican-American Twitch streamer who primarily streams FIFA Ultimate Team and provides takes on football with his chat. On April 13, fans were shocked to see his Twitch channel get banned from the platform. News of his suspension was made public by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans.

This was Castro's first ban from the platform. As of now, details on his ban are scarce, as he has yet to share the official reason. The duration of the suspension is also unknown. He has commented on Twitch's decision, presumably joking that he was banned for saying Dallas United was better than Manchester City.

While the over-the-top claim may not be enough to warrant a ban, initial speculation from fans suggests that he may have been the subject of a DMCA takedown for copyright violations, perhaps for watching football-related content on his Twitch stream.

Although Castro1021 has never faced any previous bans from Twitch, he has run into trouble with FIFA developer EA Sports. Despite being officially partnered with EA, he was previously banned from FIFA Ultimate Team's transfer market.

There is no word on if or when Castro1021 will return to Twitch. He has since been asked about the prospects of streaming on Kick, Twitch's latest competitor. He appeared to shut down that possibility when asked about it on Twitter.

It seems fans will have to wait a little longer before the uncertainty surrounding Castro's Twitch channel is cleared up.

