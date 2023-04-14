Why was FIFA 23 streamer Castro1021 banned from Twitch? Reasons explored

Popular FIFA 23 streamer Edwin "Castro1021" was recently banned from Twitch. As one of the most popular FIFA content creators on the platform, fans were understandably upset and wondered why their favorite streamer, notorious for his inconsistent streaming schedule, was being suspended from the platform. Edwin did post on Twitter about the ban, blaming it on a joke he made about his team Dallas United being better than Manchester City:

"Just got fully banned on twitch.. 😞 All I said was @DallasUnited are better than Manchester City….."

While the joke resonated with many of his fans, the real reason for Castro's ban from Twitch is probably because his channel was struck with a DMCA takedown. Trying to visit his channel on Twitch gives this disclaimer:

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

Twitch reason for the ban (Image via castro_1021/Twitch)

"He was watching Champions League highlights": Castro1021 gets banned from Twitch after watching UEFA Champions League highlights on stream

As mentioned before, Castro1021 is one of the biggest YouTubers cum Twitch streamers in the FIFA category. Despite being quite irregular with his recent streaming schedule, he still boasts over 3.6 million followers on the platform and has been streaming since 2013.

He's also an avid football card collector, who has a huge collection of rare cards featuring big names such as Ronaldo, Pele, and numerous others. On today's stream, the plan was to open some more packs but he made a grievous mistake before getting into it.

Castro1021 was reacting to some videos on his stream on Twitch before opening the packs. When news of the ban finally reached the wider audience, fans were frantically looking to understand why the channel was unavailable on the platform. Viewers revealed that the streamer had in fact reacted to a few videos on his stream from KSI and more importantly, some highlights from the recent UEFA Champions League matches.

One Twitter user claimed:

"He was watching a Ksi video and just went off but beforehand he was watching Champions League highlights"

Jordan @Jordan51482324 @atanasov_nick @Castro1021 @DallasUnited He was watching a Ksi video and just went off but beforehand he was watching champions league highlights @atanasov_nick @Castro1021 @DallasUnited He was watching a Ksi video and just went off but beforehand he was watching champions league highlights

Many suspect that watching the highlight clip was the reason behind the copyright claim that ultimately got his channel banned. Live DMCA takedowns for watching unauthorized football content are not exclusive to Twitch either. IShowSpeed was recently suspended from YouTube for watching The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 while streaming on the platform.

More Twitter reactions to the ban

Here are some more reactions to the ban, with many asking him to start streaming on Kick, which is known to disregard copyright strikes. Adin Ross even streamed the Superbowl on there without any consequences:

Toma 🇧🇪 @loncletoma @Castro1021 @DallasUnited For those who are still wondering, Edwin got banned from Twitch for watching copyrighted materials.. KSI videos, UCL Highlights.. could be anything he watched on stream that got him banned.. @Castro1021 @DallasUnited For those who are still wondering, Edwin got banned from Twitch for watching copyrighted materials.. KSI videos, UCL Highlights.. could be anything he watched on stream that got him banned..

Over the years, Castro1021 has built up a loyal community based around football and recently announced that he has his own football team, Dallas United, that is to compete in the TST 7v7 tournament with a prize pool of $1 Million.

