5 best Brazilian players to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has witnessed the release of several exciting promos featuring some of the most prominent and popular names in the history of the sport. With so many rosters of special cards being added to the game, FIFA gamers are certainly spoilt for choice when it comes to upgrading their squads.

Brazil is one of the most overpowered nations when it comes to meta players in FIFA 23. These samba-specialists are experts when it comes to flair and dribbling skill, and their technical ability sets them apart on the virtual pitch as well. With such unparalleled attributes when it comes to their attacking talent, they fetch a high price in the transfer market as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered Brazilian players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Ronaldo Nazario

Often referred to as R9, Ronaldo Nazario is widely regarded as one of the most skilled and talented marksmen in the history of the sport. He was introduced as an Icon in FIFA 18 and has been an elite-tier attacker in FUT ever since. The Brazilian phenom is amongst the best attackers in FIFA 23 as well, especially due to his five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot.

Ronaldo is rumored to be an inclusion in Trophy Titans Team 2 as well. His 96-rated Prime version is already regarded as the best striker in the game, and an improved version will likely be even more impressive.

2) Ronaldinho

Few players in the history of the sport can claim to be as beloved and adored as Ronaldinho. The former FC Barcelona and AC Milan winger made people fall in love with the sport with his flashy skills and dribbles, and gamers will be happy to learn that he's just as enjoyable on the virtual pitch as well.

While his Mid and Prime versions are incredible in their own right, his TOTY Icon item is by far the most incredible variant of the Brazilian legend. He's currently extinct in the FUT transfer market at a price cap of 15 million coins, which is a testament to how overpowered he is.

3) Pele

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer ever, Pele's legacy in the sport is unrivaled. He won the World Cup three times with Brazil, an unprecedented achievement that hasn't been replicated since. He was a prolific goalscorer, a sublime dribbler, and a genius playmaker, and is just as overpowered in FIFA 23 as well.

All four versions of Pele are incredible in the current meta of the game due to their amazing pace, agile dribbling, five-star skill moves, and lethal finishing ability. Despite not having a special version that surpasses his Prime variant, Pele is still an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23.

4) Jairzinho

Jairzinho is the latest addition to the FUT Icon roster amongst the Brazilian legends. The Hurricane was a crucial part of the World Cup-winning Brazilian national side and played alongside the legendary Pele. He's still the only player ever to score in every game of a World Cup tournament during Brazil's glorious 1970 campaign, and his player items in FIFA 23 certainly do justice to his abilities.

Jairzinho recently received a special FUT Birthday version that boosted his weak foot to five-stars, making him even more overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23. His Mid variant is amongst the most beloved and commonly used card in FUT due to a well-priced SBC that was released earlier in the game cycle.

5) Vinicius Junior

As the only player on this list who's not a FUT Icon, Vinicius certainly has large boots to fill with his in-game performances. The Real Madrid superstar is currently regarded as one of the most lethal attackers in the sport due to his ability to take on defenders and leave them in the dust with his pace and dribbling skills, and his FUT Birthday item is an accurate reflection of those skills.

Not only does Vinicius possess five-star skills and incredible pace, dribbling, and shooting stats, his FUT Birthday version has a five-star weak foot as well. This allows gamers to use him in central positions as well, making him more reliable when shooting or passing with either foot.

