Twitch streamer catches massive crowd swarming Kanye West at ComplexCon

Mexican-American IRL streamer Nezst has taken to his Twitch account to record the chaos involving popular rapper Kanye West during the recently concluded ComplexCon 2022 festival in Long Beach, California.

For those unaware, ComplexCon was a two-day event where major brands, creators, and artists joined hands to present their art and craft to the wider public. The official Complex website described the event as a combination of a "festival" and "exhibition."

Nezst, along with other streamers, captured the moment Ye maneuvered his way through the swarm of people during the event. According to attendees, it took nearly 30 minutes for the rapper to move out of the conversion center.

Twitch streamer records Kanye West being stuck in the crowd during ComplexCon 2022

Twitch streamer Nezst captured the pandemonium caused due to Kanye's apparent unannounced arrival. According to HuffPost, Ye's arrival was considered to be a "total surprise" by some of the attendees.

Teena Thach, a TikTok star and content creator, said:

“It was crowded and he had security and there were so many people around him, people started pushing."

She further added:

“He was trying to walk out, but there was a huge crowd around the whole time. Then he eventually went to the exit.”

She also shared a tweet revealing that the attendees were reportedly throwing merchandise at the rapper. She said:

"folks was throwing merch at him lmao. it’s going nuts"

Media personnel Shirley Ju also shared a clip of Kanye trying to figure out a path to exit. She said:

"kanye west could barely walk around complexcon"

Shirley Ju @shirju kanye west could barely walk around complexcon kanye west could barely walk around complexcon https://t.co/2ZAcyLn8mY

Kanye West was not the only celebrity present at the event. The official ComplexCon website released the lineup prior to the event. Michael B. Jordon (actor), Jonathan Majors (actor), Kodak Black (rapper), and Lil Uzi Vert (rapper) were among the notable names to feature in the lineup.

"Working security at these conventions must be a nightmare" - Fans react to the Twitch streamer capturing Kanye trying to move out

Fans have expressed their reactions to the popular rapper making a surprise entry at the convention. Reacting to the ensuing chaos, Reddit users shared a host of reactions. The following are some of the notable ones:

Kanye West has recently faced the wrath of the cancel culture. After making some controversial statements considered to be anti-Semitic in nature, the rapper was temporarily banned from major social media platforms. He has since returned to Twitter.

Kanye West is not the only notable name to return to the social media platform. Former US President Donald Trump and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate were also reinstated.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes