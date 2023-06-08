Twitch streamer claims to have been banned and compelled to sign contract by the platform after creating alternate account for streaming music

An up-and-coming Twitch streamer Cardboard_Cowboy, who mostly focuses on comedy-styled streams, recently faced an indefinite ban on his alternate Twitch account, LofiCardboardCowboy, which he had recently set up to stream continuous 24/7 lofi music. It's important to note that the streamer owned all the rights to the music, but Twitch imposed a sanction on him.
Twitch also requested Cardboard_Cowboy, who had been a partner on the platform for five years through his main channel, to sign a contract to continue uploading content after the initial 48-hour ban on his alternate account.
Adding to the puzzling situation, the Twitch streamer was hit with an indefinite ban after reaching out. However, his account is now again available on the Twitch site.
Reflecting on the situation, he posted this on his socials:
Twitch streamer's abrupt ban leaves community baffled
Twitch's history is marked by numerous abrupt and unexplained bans, which are widely known and acknowledged. The recent ban of Cardboard_Cowboy, which has now been overturned, serves as the most recent example in a long list of streamers who have experienced a similar fate.
PirateSoftwareLIVE, another Twitch streamer, recently shared his thoughts on the situation, stating:
"Cardboard_Cowboy created a LoFi channel, which is a 24/7 music channel. He owns a 100% of rights for the music, he owns a 100% rights to the visuals on it. Twitch banned him for 48 hours, saying he was running a music channel and that he needs to sign a contract to prove that he owns the rights to the music."
(Timestamp: 15:03:34)
He continued:
"So he reached out to them for that contract, and they responded to him by saying that, 'You're actually indefinitely banned with no reason for it.' They basically told him to eat a**."
He added:
"So now he doesn't know if he's allowed to stream on his main account. He's been a partner for five years. This is his full-time job. This is not okay. This is not how you treat content creators on your platform."
Here's what the fans said
The clip of the discussion was swiftly uploaded to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which produced a lot of reactions. Here are some of the top comments:
Fans also commented on the Twitch streamer's original post:
As mentioned, the LofiCardboardCowboy channel is currently visible on Twitch, indicating that it has been unbanned. Additionally, it has accumulated over 1.6K followers, demonstrating a positive response from the community.