Twitch streamer claims to have been banned and compelled to sign contract by the platform after creating alternate account for streaming music

An up-and-coming Twitch streamer Cardboard_Cowboy, who mostly focuses on comedy-styled streams, recently faced an indefinite ban on his alternate Twitch account, LofiCardboardCowboy, which he had recently set up to stream continuous 24/7 lofi music. It's important to note that the streamer owned all the rights to the music, but Twitch imposed a sanction on him.

Twitch also requested Cardboard_Cowboy, who had been a partner on the platform for five years through his main channel, to sign a contract to continue uploading content after the initial 48-hour ban on his alternate account.

Adding to the puzzling situation, the Twitch streamer was hit with an indefinite ban after reaching out. However, his account is now again available on the Twitch site.

Reflecting on the situation, he posted this on his socials:

cardboard_cowboy @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport What exactly was the violation? What do I need to change to not violate TOS? There has been 0 discourse with me about why my appeal was denied. Just this confusing email. It would really help if you could be clear about what you're doing and why you're doing it. .@TwitchSupport What exactly was the violation? What do I need to change to not violate TOS? There has been 0 discourse with me about why my appeal was denied. Just this confusing email. It would really help if you could be clear about what you're doing and why you're doing it. https://t.co/pRoRSpCBmj

Twitch streamer's abrupt ban leaves community baffled

Twitch's history is marked by numerous abrupt and unexplained bans, which are widely known and acknowledged. The recent ban of Cardboard_Cowboy, which has now been overturned, serves as the most recent example in a long list of streamers who have experienced a similar fate.

PirateSoftwareLIVE, another Twitch streamer, recently shared his thoughts on the situation, stating:

"Cardboard_Cowboy created a LoFi channel, which is a 24/7 music channel. He owns a 100% of rights for the music, he owns a 100% rights to the visuals on it. Twitch banned him for 48 hours, saying he was running a music channel and that he needs to sign a contract to prove that he owns the rights to the music."

He continued:

"So he reached out to them for that contract, and they responded to him by saying that, 'You're actually indefinitely banned with no reason for it.' They basically told him to eat a**."

He added:

"So now he doesn't know if he's allowed to stream on his main account. He's been a partner for five years. This is his full-time job. This is not okay. This is not how you treat content creators on your platform."

Here's what the fans said

The clip of the discussion was swiftly uploaded to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which produced a lot of reactions. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans also commented on the Twitch streamer's original post:

Naysy @Naysy @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport I know the new partner agreement says there must be a minimum interaction with chat. Could be why? @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport I know the new partner agreement says there must be a minimum interaction with chat. Could be why?

foodmasku @foodmasku @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport I’m sorry twitch took down your lofi channel cbc. It was a really nice one to vibe with and get work done. I hope they reconsider. @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport I’m sorry twitch took down your lofi channel cbc. It was a really nice one to vibe with and get work done. I hope they reconsider.

DeSeipel @deseipel @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport get a lawyer to send a letter, they'll respond real quick. @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport get a lawyer to send a letter, they'll respond real quick.

Leonidus1989 @_Leonidus1989 @CardboardCowboy @Twitch Support @OTKnetwork apparently owning the rights and creating your own music, art, etc. isn't good enough for @Twitch . Something to consider for your lofi channel and yet another twitch L. @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport @OTKnetwork apparently owning the rights and creating your own music, art, etc. isn't good enough for @Twitch. Something to consider for your lofi channel and yet another twitch L.

Tell me you don't care about your content creators, without telling me you don't care about your content creators.



This isn't okay twitch. @TwitchSupport If someone owns the music rights, and you just assume they don't, and have disciplinary actions, without contacting the content creator.Tell me you don't care about your content creators, without telling me you don't care about your content creators.This isn't okay twitch. @CardboardCowboy @TwitchSupport If someone owns the music rights, and you just assume they don't, and have disciplinary actions, without contacting the content creator.Tell me you don't care about your content creators, without telling me you don't care about your content creators.This isn't okay twitch.

As mentioned, the LofiCardboardCowboy channel is currently visible on Twitch, indicating that it has been unbanned. Additionally, it has accumulated over 1.6K followers, demonstrating a positive response from the community.

