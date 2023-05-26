Twitch streamer claims Kick stole his content and used it in official ads without permission

Twitch streamer and content creator Vveoko recently accused the streaming platform Kick of allegedly stealing his content and reuploading it as an advertisement of the website through their official channels without compensating him. The streamer has since posted about it on Twitter, with the post rapidly gaining traction as many flock to the replies.

The Stake-owned streaming platform has seen rapid growth in terms of creators and viewers who have made the jump. While there have been quite a few controversies surrounding the platform, this is the first time anyone has levied accusations of 'theft' with Vveoko writing:

"Wild that @KickStreaming would steal my video and re-upload it without contacting me a single time, especially using it to run ads and promote their site completely without my permission."

veoko @vveoko wild that @KickStreaming would steal my video and re-upload it without contacting me a single time, especially using it to run ads and promote their site completely without my permission

"I didn't get paid for sh*t": Twitch streamer Vveoko says Kick used his TikTok to promote their platform without compensation

Despite being a relative newcomer, Kick has been widely regarded as a nice competition to established platforms such as Twitch, with many hoping it would drive innovation in the space. Ed Craven, the co-founder of the platform, has even claimed that despite the misgivings of many, the website has already started making money.

However, with multiple controversies being associated with the website, many have questioned the moderation policies of the platform after streamers such as Adin Ross went viral for using deeply offensive language. And if Vveoko's claims are true, their social media management also needs work.

The streamer has addressed the alleged theft of his content on his most recent stream, explaining that he had no idea the platform had used his content to promote their website till friends told him. Vveoko also revealed that he received no compensation:

"My friend sends me a discord message and he's like, 'Yo, how much did you get paid for the Kick sponsorship?' And I'm like, 'I didn't get paid for sh*t, what are you talking about?' I didn't get paid. I just made a video promoting my Kick account because I'm trying to stream on there..."

The streamer's Twitter post caused quite a few people in the community to comment on the situation. Here are some general reactions:

MilesAboveTech @milesabovetech @vveoko @KickStreaming Dude I was gonna congratulate you, but I guess not. That's awful that they stole your content, without telling you and pushed it as an ad

BONESY @ConcealedBones @vveoko @KickStreaming I wouldn't be surprised if in the TOS somewhere that any content you stream to their site they also own and can use without compensation or acknowledgement

Many streamers have recently made the jump to the new platform, with some veteran creators, such as Myth, praising the website for its generous revenue splits.

