"Have you ever committed a crime?": Twitch streamer CodeMiko answers personal questions while taking a lie detector test

During her latest stream, CodeMiko tackled tough questions from other members of The ENVY House. She was connected to a lie detector test assessing her results. The questions got deeply personal and revealed a lot about the streamer.

While she was initially breezing through the process, Andrea Botez's question put her in a bind. Botez asked,

"Have you ever committed a crime?"

CodeMiko denied committing a crime

The operator of the lie detector test indicated that her answer was a lie, causing Botez to burst out laughing. She later asked:

"What have you done dude?"

Technician was unsure whether her story was relevant because her attempt at committing a crime failed. She said,

"When I was a child, I stole lip-gloss from Rite Aid."

Others ratified that shoplifting is a crime. Miko said that someone intervened to foil her attempt at the crime. She wasn't able to go through with the act.

"I guess that is a crime. I got caught right after."

The group continued their onslaught of tough questions for Miko, at various times lobbying baity questions. However, she was a good sport and answered them all.

Miko is a popular streamer

She uses a digital character to portray herself, making her one of the most unique streamers on the platform. She is like a VTber, except her character can walk around in a completely simulated environment and interact with it.

When she isn't controlling her digital persona via motion tracking gear, she is known as "Technician," given her role in navigating her virtual self.

Miko also recently joined The ENVY House, an all-female streamer house funded by the esports organization ENVY. The house also includes JustaMinx and the Botez sisters. Given their close relationship, these content creators frequently collaborate.

