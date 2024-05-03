Twitch streamer Dafran nearly hits strangers kayaking with his boat during IRL stream

Daniel Francesca, known as Dafran, a prominent Twitch personality from Denmark boasting nearly 900K followers, had a close shave during a recent IRL stream. While streaming from Aarhus, Denmark, he was navigating an electric boat along a canal. However, he veered off course, nearly colliding with a group of kayakers when attempting to turn around his ride.

During his May 2 stream, at approximately six hours and 24 minutes in, Dafran encountered a narrow overbridge obstructing his path, making it impossible to proceed with his electric boat. While attempting to reverse, he narrowly avoided colliding with another group of kayakers, which had three people in it.

Naturally, the other party was quite agitated and concerned about the streamer's driving skills. Had they collided, the kayaking boat could have easily toppled due to its small size. Fortunately, the streamer managed to clear himself from the situation and offered an apology.

However, while reacting to the close call, the streamer expressed that the fault was the kayakers. He said:

"Wait, wait guys. I f**king went into that person. Oh my god! I didn't go out of bounds. I did not go out of bounds. They drove into me. Move slower. Like, this is hard though. I can't believe I hit someone. There's no f**king way that just happened."

The streamer added:

"Why are you turning like that? (Reading a chat) What do you mean?...oh my god, everybody is going to think that I am an idiot. Everybody is looking at me (at the bystanders). They have nothing better to look at. 10K fine? No, I did not damage the boat."

The streaming community reacts to Dafran's close call

The clip of Dafran nearly having a boat accident live on stream was clipped by many fans. It even found its way to the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

In addition to his role as an IRL Twitch streamer, Dafran has a background in professional esports gaming, particularly as a competitive Overwatch player. He notably competed for teams such as Selfless Gaming, Atlanta Reign, and Team Denmark. The streamer, however, is currently retired from competitive gaming.