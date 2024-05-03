Overwatch 2 developers confirm tank heroes to get balance changes soon

The Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season patch is coming soon and the developers have given the community a sneak peek ahead of its release. Blizzard Entertainment has released a Director’s Take which indicates that the Tank Heroes will receive significant game-changing buffs with the mid-season patch. As there is only one Tank in each match, the changes will prove to be useful to players.

This article details the Tank role changes that the Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season patch will bring in.

Tank Heroes are set to receive buffs with Overwatch 2 Season 10 mid-season patch

The developers have commented on the upcoming Tank role changes:

“So, our midseason update is going to help balance how many hits tanks can take to stay in the fight better.”

In the upcoming patch, the Tank role passive, which lowers the damage of each headshot, is getting a buff to 25%. Tanks are also getting a buff on their knockback resistance from 30% to a whopping 50%, allowing them to easily defend the frontlines.

The mid-season update will house some global changes which include the reversion of the Armor damage reduction of 5 damage from each projectile, up to 50% max. This change will allow the Tank heroes to survive longer and will not be eliminated by opposition DPS units that specialize in dealing colossal burst damage, such as Reaper and Tracer.

The passive health regeneration for all Tank heroes will be buffed with the Season 10 mid-season patch. The regeneration passive will now grant 10 Health + 5% of the Tank’s maximum HP every second out of battle. Hence, Heroes such as D.Va and Winston will be able to get back in the fight much faster.

Apart from the Tank role changes, Junker Queen and Wrecking Ball are also receiving some changes. Junker Queen’s ability Commanding Shout is getting buffed. Now players can activate it while casting abilities such as Rampage, or Carnage. The cooldown of the ability will be lowered to 12 seconds from 14 seconds.

The changes to Wrecking Ball are quite interesting. His Grappling Claw is getting a buff and now the fully charged swing using the aforementioned ability will deal 60 damage to any opponents in its effective area. Wrecking Ball’s ultimate ability, Minefield, is set to receive some buffs. Each mine of the ability will now deal a whopping 165 damage instead of 130 damage to adversaries. The knockback of the ability is also increased to 10 meters.

