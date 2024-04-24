All Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch skins

Following the arrival of Season 10, the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event has made its debut, giving a taste of the alternate universe of OW. This LTM event is available in the Arcade section and can be played till May 13, 2024. Like other limited-time free-to-play events, the developers have blessed players with some exceptional Hero skins and cosmetics available as part of Mirrorwatch.

The new skins have a reverse reality concept, where Overwatch units like Ana, Reinhardt, and more can be seen as Talon artisans. On the other hand, Talon Heroes such as Doomfist, Widowmaker, etc., have received outfits that make them look like the protectors of OW. This article will explore all the skins available in the Mirrowatch event in Overwatch 2.

All new skins introduced in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch

Here are all the new skins introduced through the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event:

1) Strike Commander Ogundimu Doomfist

Strike Commander Doomfist (Image via Blizzard)

2) Fallen Knight Reinhardt

Fallen Knight Reinhardt (Image via Blizzard)

3) Talon Zarya

Talon Zarya (Image via YouTube/broyouwack)

4) Gwishin Bastion

Gwishin Bastion (Image via Blizzard)

5) Blackwatch Echo

Blackwatch Echo (Image via YouTube/@broyouwhack)

6) Agent Colomar Sombra

Agent Colomar Sombra (Image via Blizzard/@broyouwhack)

7) Talon Tracer

Talon Tracer (Image via YouTube/@broyouwhack)

8) Captain Lacroix Widowmaker

Captain Lacroix Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard)

9) Arch-Commandant Amari Ana

Arch-Commandant Amari Ana (Image via Blizzard)

10) Talon Brigitte

Talon Brigitte (Image via Blizzard)

11) Verngence Mercy

Vengeance Mercy (Image via Blizzard)

12) Z-3N Destroyer Zenyatta

Z-3N Destroyer Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard)

13) OR-Unit Orisa (Mirrorwatch Event Reward)

OR-Unit Orisa (Image via Reddit/@Excesscake11044)

FAQs on the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event

Q1) What is Mirrorwatch?

Answer: Mirrorwatch is an alternate universe of Overwatch, where the protectors of OW are showcased as the villains of Talon and vice versa. Basically, the developers are providing us with a taste of the reverse reality concept.

Q2) What happens in Mirrorwatch of Overwatch 2?

Answer: Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch features generic 5v5 PvP matches with Heroes that are provided with a unique array of abilities, which allow them to flaunt their good or evil side. Moreover, the developers have injected the concept of reverse reality into the mode since all the Heroes available have swapped sides in it.

Q3) Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch release date?

Answer: The Mirrorwatch LTM mode in Overwatch 2 is live right now, having debuted on April 23, 2024. This event will stick around till May 13, 2024.

Rewards available in the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event

On completing certain challenges, players will be rewarded with some exciting skins and cosmetics throughout this event. Here’s a highlights of some of the rewards:

Finish 50 games of Mirrorwatch (Talon Trooper ): Arch-Commandant Title

Finish 16 games queued for all roles (Mirrorwatch Flex Hero II): 5,000 Battle Pass XP, Staff of Vengeance Name Card

Finish nine challenges of the Mirrorwatch event (Mirrorwatch Hero II): 10,000 Battle Pass XP, OR-Unit Orisa Skin.

