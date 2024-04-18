Overwatch 2 players may be wondering about the best team comps for Mirrorwatch as it is a limited-time game mode in the title. The aforementioned game mode will be available to players from April 23 until May 13, 2024. In this limited-time game mode, players will be able to play with a selected set of Heroes whose abilities are tweaked. Players can also obtain various Sprays, Skins, and more while Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2 is live.

This article lists 5 best team comps for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2 Season 10

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

What are the best team comps for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2 Season 10?

5) Reinhardt + Widowmaker + Echo + Ana + Mercy

This team featuring Reinhardt, Widowmaker, Echo, Ana, and Mercy is one of the best team comps for Mirrorwatch (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Overwatch 2 team can be considered as one of the best team comps for Mirriorwatch. This team comprised of Reinhardt, Widowmaker, Echo, Ana, and Mercy is excellent at making aggressive plays against adversaries.

Reinhardt stays in the front lines, tanking most of the incoming damage for his team while also occupying the enemy tank to make sure his team doesn't get pushed. Reinhardt can also use his gigantic shield to block all incoming damage when the opponents are far away from him.

Widowmaker stays in the back lines along with the Support Heroes and hunts down the opponents who try to push toward her as well as the opponents sneaking from behind. Primarily, she should focus on hunting down the opponent Support units and any DPS units that can fly. Widowmaker's Ultimate can be effective in various situations, as it reveals the opposition’s weak spots.

Echo roams around the map and focuses on hunting down the opponent Support Heroes. Pairing them with Mercy is ideal since they can dive in, secure a kill, and then exit, allowing them to fully use her damage boost.

Ana acts as the team's main Support, while Mercy rushes around providing damage boosts. Ana’s ability to provide healing from far away allows her to place herself Beyond the enemy’s sight.

4) Doomfist + Bastion + Tracer + Brigitte + Ana

Mirrorwatch team comp featuring Doomfist, Bastion, Tracer, Brigitte, and Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In this team composition, Doomfist is the Tank who leaps around the map and deals a decent amount of damage to the adversaries while also securing some eliminations to his name. His ability to swiftly traverse the map makes him a very difficult target to hit.

Meanwhile, Bastion deals significant damage with his primary weapon. His primary ability allows him to attack and reload faster while also revealing all nearby enemies for a short duration.

Tracer makes use of her Blink and teleports around the map. She sneaks up to the opponent's Support Heroes and pokes them continuously. Tracer’s Ultimate ability, Pulse Bomb, can be used to eliminate any low HP-pool Heroes.

Ana is the primary Support Hero of the team, while Brigitte joins the DPS units and deals significant damage to the adversaries. While dealing damage, the latter also provides healing to the DPS Heroes, making sure they do not get eliminated while fighting. Additionally, Ana continuously heals her allies while also providing them with a Healing Boost when needed.

3) Zarya + Sombra + Echo + Mercy + Zenyatta

A team featuring Zarya, Sombra, Echo, Mercy, and Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This team comprising Zarya, Sombra, Echo, Mercy, and Zenyatta is one of the best team comps for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2 and can easily melt the opponents down. This lineup is made for the players who like to play aggressively.

While fighting, Zarya can easily shield herself and her allies, ensuring their safety. When enemies hit Zarya's shield, she gets Energy, which amplifies her damage. Sombra works together with Zarya and deals a significant amount of damage while Echo flanks the opponents and deals a decent amount of damage to the Support Heroes.

Mercy is the primary Support Hero who heals all nearby allies. Zenyatta places his Orb of Discord on the opponents that the Tank and DPS units are focusing on. He also places his Orb of Harmony on units that are not near Mercy to keep them from dying while fighting.

2) Reinhardt + Bastion + Echo + Zenyatta + Brigitte

An Overwatch 2 team featuring Reinhardt, Bastion, Echo, Zenyatta, and Brigitte (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhardt will be valuable in Mirrorwatch as he can easily mitigate most of the incoming damage dealt by the opponents. He can deploy his Barrier Field which allows him to stay alive for a longer time and boost his allies’ projectile damage.

Bastion is an excellent Hero against adversaries with a low-HP pool as he can easily eliminate them with his abilities. Additionally, his A-36 Tactical Grenade is effective against opponents who get too close to him.

Echo flies around the map and deals a significant amount of damage to the opponent. They can also be a nuisance to the enemy team as they can poke the adversaries and easily run away while their teammates push.

Both Zenyatta and Brigitte work together to make sure their allies survive every fight. The former focuses on healing the Tank while the latter primarily heals the DPS units. Zenyatta can also amplify his allies’ damage with his Discord Orb.

1) Zarya + Tracer + Widowmaker + Brigitte + Mercy

A team featuring Zarya, Tracer, Widowmaker, Brigitte, and Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zarya has been one of the top Tank Heroes who are dominating Overwatch 2’s meta. She can deploy a shield on herself and her allies. The shield can absorb a decent amount of damage and charge Zarya which amplifies her Particle Canon’s damage.

Tracer can easily flank the adversaries while Zarya keeps them busy. Her ability to recall is also very effective to get herself away after successfully poking the opponents. Meanwhile, Widowmaker snipes the opposition to make sure they do not push into the objective. When her HP gets low, she can deploy a protective barrier that keeps her safe for a while.

While everyone is busy fighting, Brigitte can join the DPS Heroes to deal damage, and potentially snag some eliminations. When stuck in a chaotic situation, she can use her ultimate which grants extra armor and HP to herself and all nearby allies.

Meanwhile, Mercy provides healing to the Tank while occasionally giving a damage boost to Venture. She can also dash around the map with Tracer to make sure the latter doesn’t die as her HP pool is rather low.