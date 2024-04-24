Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch explored: All changes, best Heroes, and more

The Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch LTM event finally stepped on the servers on April 23, 2024, allowing players to explore the alternate universe of Blizzard’s 5v5 tactical shooter. The event is scheduled to end on May 13, 2024. Injecting some of the unique abilities into some of the Heroes, the event takes on a traditional 5v5 PvP approach in-game.

The Overwatch heroes get talon abilities that are centered on full-fledged distraction. Apart from introducing a unique array of abilities, the developers have also provided a bunch of exciting skins for the community to cherish.

Having said that, let us delve into the mirror world of Overwatch and explore the best Heroes, their abilities, and the rewards included in it.

All Hero abilities explored for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

Trending

As discussed earlier, the developers have injected a unique array of abilities for all the Heroes available in the Mirrorwatch event of Overwatch 2. However, players must remember these changes are not permanent and exclusive solely to this Arcade mode. Here’s a list of those unique abilities:

Tank Hero changes for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2

Only three Tank Heroes are playable in the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event. And, these Heroes have undergone some severe changes.

Reinhardt

The damage provided by the Fallen Knight Reinhardt’s Rocket Hammer increases his attack speed.

Reinhadt’s Barrier field acts quite similarly to Baptiste’s Amplification matrix, allowing enhanced damage to friendly projectiles. Moreover, if the shield breaks, his movement gets boosted.

The ultimate, Hammer Down can knock all the enemies down in a gauged pathway.

Doomfist

As showcased in the trailer, Doomfist can activate a shield like Reinhardt to protect all his allies from incoming damage.

Seismic Slam grants Overhealth to him and his nearby allies upon slamming on the ground.

Rocket Punch provides increased damage when an enemy hits a wall upon its knock. Moreover, an Empowered punch increases the movement speed of the Strike Commander alongside his teammates.

The ultimate, Meteor Strike grants a temporary overhealth to the nearby allies inside a targeted area upon hitting the surface, similar to Lucio’s Sound Barrier.

Zarya

Particle Canon’s secondary fire shoots an energy orb in a straight line.

Particle Barrier can knock back enemies and inflict slight damage after expiring.

Projected Barrier can enhance this Talon Hero’s damage upon soaking all the damage inflicted towards the barrier. Moreover, it also knocks back enemies upon expiring.

The ultimate, Expulsion Zone, pushes away enemies instead of pulling them towards it.

DPS Hero changes for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2

The developers have enabled a total of 5 DPS Heroes for players to play around in the Mirrowatch event in Overwatch 2.

Sombra

Hack her allies instead of the enemies, and grant them enhanced attack speed alongside overhealth. Moreover, a Hacked health pack gets faster spawn and prevents its usage among enemies.

The Virus infects enemies inflicting them damage over time, similar to the live patch. However, there’s a catch, as enemies will get decreased damage with their weapons and other abilities.

The ultimate, Anti-Virus grants overhealth and enhanced attack speed to all the allies inside the affected area.

Bastion

Instead of shooting a single bullet, Bastion can fire a pallet of shotgun bullets.

The Intel ability grants increased attack, movement, and reload speed. Moreover, it reveals nearby enemies for a short period.

The A-36 Tactical Grenade possesses a slight change that doesn’t inflict self-damage upon explosion.

The ultimate, Reinforcement allows him to deploy 4 Slicers which damage enemies.

Echo

Flight can knock back and damage enemies slightly upon flying amongst them.

His sticky bombs allow him to fire a volley of explosives that detonate after a couple of seconds.

The Focusing beam can slow down enemies alongside provide lethal damage to Heroes having health less than 50%.

The ultimate, Maximum efficiency enhances her attack speed and grants a reduced cooldown.

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss rifle reveals enemies for a short period of time upon 100% charged shots.

The developers have provided Widow a shield, allowing her to hide behind it from upcoming enemy projectiles. Moreover, the shield has 200 HP.

The ultimate, Infra-sight highlights the weak points of the enemies.

Tracer

Talon Tracer can blink multiple times. However, she’ll take damage upon using the bonus blinks.

Tracer’s Bloodthirst ability grants her the ability to steal health from her enemies upon providing continuous damage. Moreover, if the Rage meter gets full, she’ll be granted enhanced damage and attack speed.

Support Hero changes for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2

A total of four Support heroes are playable in this mode. Here’s a list of all the changes they’ve undergone in the Mirrorwatch LTM Mode of Overwatch 2.

Mercy

Caduceus Stuff can steal health from nearby enemies upon providing damage boosts to allies.

Her Soul Burn Detonates the soul of an enemy or all, inflicting damage to her nearby enemies.

The ultimate, Revenge, grants her the ability to fly and shoot rockets from her Stuff.

Ana

The Biotic rifle can headshot enemies.

The Biotic Grenade can reduce the upcoming damage from enemies apart from providing anti-healing.

The Lunge ability allows Ana to perform a double jump, similar to Hanzo’s ability.

The ultimate, Nano boost can only be provided to herself. It also increases her ally healing and reduces healing for the enemies upon inflicting damage.

Brigitte

The Repair pack provides lifesteal to the teammates.

Her Whip Shot pulls enemies closer, similar to Roadhog’s hook.

Upon absorbing too much damage, her Barrier Shield gets charged to inflict Empowered Shield Bash.

An Empowered Shield Bash inflicts burn damage to the enemies, similar to Ashe’s Dynamite.

Zenyatta

The Orb of Discord slowly drains enemy health. Moreover, upon inflicting sufficient damage, it’ll deal damage to nearby enemies.

Upon projecting Orb of Harmony on your teammate, the more you inflict damage, the more your teammates will get healed.

The ultimate, Interdiction Zone, averts adversaries from using any of their abilities, similar to Sombar’s ultimate in the live patch.

Best Heroes for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

As discussed earlier the Mirrorwatch event will let players explore a completely different universe from the lore. Moreover, the role of the Heroes will be reversed. The Talon Heroes will act as the saviours whereas the Overwatch 2 Heroes will act as the Talon Heroes promoting an immense distraction. Hence, here are the best Heroes for the Mirrorwatch Event in Overwatch 2:

1) Reinhardt

Reinhardt is probably the best Hero to play in the Mirrorwatch of Overwatch 2. After being provided with a damage amplifier shield, he became formidable even while shielding his teammates. Moreover, the attack speed buff makes him one of the highest-picked Heroes for this mode.

2) Doomfist

The community went crazy after the Strike Commander was given a shield like Reinhardt's. Along with Doomfist's new skin, most of his abilities provide overhealth to his teammates, it’s considered one of the best Tanks for Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2.

3) Sombra

The developers took most of her abilities to inflict damage on enemies. Instead, she can hack her teammates to provide overhealth alongside enhanced attack speed. Combined with Doomfist’s abilities, she stands out to be a formidable character in the alternate universe.

4) Ana

Players with exceptional aim can now fully utilize Ana since her Biotic rifle can headshot now. Moreover, she can provide the Nano-Boost only to herself. Here, the developers flaunted the solo aspect of her, since most Ana mains complained that most of their ultimates were being underutilized by other DPS characters on the live servers.

5) Mercy

Mercy, being the main attraction of the event, has made headlines. She was given the ability to explode enemy souls along with her teammates to inflict burst damage. Moreover, her Stuff can steal lives from enemies by providing a damage boost to her enemies. Mercy mains can utilize her ultimate as she can fly and shoot rockets aerially.

Read more: Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities explained

All rewards in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch

Expand Tweet

Apart from providing a unique taste of the experience, the developers have blessed the community with a plethora of freebies they can collect upon completing some criteria in the Mirrorwatch event of Overwatch 2. Upon completing the challenges players will be granted a total of 60,000 Battle Pass XP, and other exceptional freebies.

As the whole community seeks the ultimate reward, the exceptional Orisa skin, here’s a detailed list of all the rewards along with their criteria:

Challenge Title Task Rewards Mirrorwatch Operative Complete 8 games.

(Wins grant double progress) 5000 Battle Pass XP, Justice Delivered (Widowmaker Voice Line)

Mirrorwatch Agent Complete 16 games.

(Wins grant double progress) 5000 Battle Pass XP, Mirrorwatch Athena Spray Mirrorwatch Captain Complete 24 games.

(Wins grant double progress) 5000 Battle Pass XP, Your Emotions (Ana Voice Line) Mirrorwatch Commander Complete 32 games.

(Wins grant double progress) 5000 Battle Pass XP, Talon Logo Weapon charm Talon Trooper Complete 50 games of Mirrorwatch.

(Wins grant double progress) Arch-Commandant Player Title Mirrorwatch Tank Master Use your Ultimate 20 times as a Tank Hero in Mirrorwatch. 5000 Battle Pass XP, Mirrorwatch Talon Player Icon Mirrorwatch Damage Master Use your Ultimate 20 times as a Damage Hero in Mirrorwatch. 5000 Battle Pass XP, AntiVirus Player Icon Mirrorwatch Support Master Use your Ultimate 20 times as a Support Hero in Mirrorwatch. 5000 Battle Pass XP, Arch-Commandant Amari Player Icon Mirrorwatch Flex Hero I Complete 8 games queued for all roles in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch.

(Wins grant double progress) 5000 Battle Pass XP

Mirrorwatch Flex Hero II Complete 16 games queued for all roles in Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch.

(Wins grant double progress) 5000 Battle Pass XP, Staff of Vengeance Name Card Mirrorwatch Hero I Complete 4 Mirrorwatch challenges 5000 Battle Pass XP, Mirrorwatch Gibraltar Namecard Mirrorwatch Hero II Complete 9 Mirrorwatch challenges 10000 Battle Pass XP, OR-Unit Orisa Skin

That's all regarding the Mirrorwatch event in Overwatch 2. To learn more about this LTM event, click here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Discover today's Wordle hints, along with tips and tricks for solving the NYT Wordle, plus some intriguing facts about today's answer!