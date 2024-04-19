What is ximming in Overwatch 2? Risks and consequences of exploiting the system

Ximming in Overwatch 2 is when console users play the game with a mouse and keyboard without being detected. This is possible with the help of a XIM device, enabling console players to use prohibited peripherals instead of a controller to gain a competitive advantage. It’s been years since the Overwatch 2 developers have addressed this issue, and console players have seen an immense rise in this exploit, ruining their experience.

However, in the recent Director’s Take of Overwatch 2, Senior Game Producer Adam Massey and Lead Engineer Daniel Razza raised this important issue and discussed the future of those exploiting the system.

This article will discuss ximming in Overwatch 2 and the risks and consequences players will face for using it.

What is ximming in Overwatch 2?

As mentioned, the XIM device gives console players to access a mouse and keyboard over the controller when playing via a PS4/5 and Xbox. Certain players use this device to dominate the lobby over the traditional controller users in-game.

Console players of games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Overwatch 2 have been the prime victims of ximming. Since these XIM exploiters remain undetected most of the time, they end up getting a controller’s built-in aim-assist too, giving them a doubled edge.

The anti-cheat systems of most of these abovementioned games have failed to detect this device. However, CoD has introduced a new anti-cheat that bans these unauthorized peripheral users in the console.

Blizzard will ban console users for ximming in Overwatch 2

The console community has complained several times about ximming in Overwatch 2 over various social media platforms. To address this issue, senior developers have decided to ban these accounts permanently over the next few weeks. That’ll mostly be targeted toward the high-ranked players reported multiple times for using unapproved peripherals.

Additionally, the developers plan to execute a two-phase penalty system for these exploiters, following the advent of Season 11. In the first phase, if console players are caught using unauthorized peripherals, they’ll get a week-long competitive ban. However, they’ll be able to queue for Quick Play. In the second phase, if players use the exploit, they’ll be bound to get a season-long competitive ban.

Not only that, those players will be forced to face other mouse-and-keyboard players if they queue for Quick Play. Additionally, they’ll be prohibited access to the in-built aim assist. Now that the Overwatch 2 developers have decided to ban these exploiters permanently, it’ll be interesting to see how this new system bans such players legitimately without raising any controversies.

Future consequences for ximming in Overwatch 2

As mentioned, in Overwatch 2 Season 10, XIM exploiters will be permanently banned. However, post Season 11, the developers will introduce the two-phase penalty system to those exploiters, which might severely decrease their numbers. Considering Overwatch 2 is free on the Blizzard platform, these exploiters can get multiple accounts to use unapproved peripherals and ruin others’ gameplays. The developers are yet to find a permanent solution for this.

On the other hand, considering how some console players prefer the mouse and keyboard over controllers, the developers are contemplating implementing a new ecosystem by supporting ximming in Overwatch 2. These users will be queued under a separate pool where other users will play under the same setup. However, this has been considered and the developers are yet to publish a full report regarding this.

