5 best DPS Heroes for Clash in Overwatch 2

Following the inclusion of the limited time mode (LTM), Damage mains seek the best DPS Heroes for Clash in Overwatch 2 Season 10. After tweaking the traditional Control mode's rules, the developers have added to fans' excitement with this LTM. Inspired by the classic Assault mode in Overwatch, it mostly favors dive gameplay. However, choosing the right DPS Hero could be the ultimate key to winning under your name in Clash mode.

Clash is about to debut in Season 11 as a core game mode of Overwatch 2. Hence, this article will explore the best DPS Heroes for Clash to help players dominate the streets of Hanaoka.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Venture, Cassidy, and the other three best DPS Heroes for Clash Mode in Overwatch 2

1) Venture

Venture is quite lethal in close range (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Venture, the Canadian Archaeologist, being the primary attraction of the season, is a go-to Hero in this Arcade mode Clash. Seeing the growth in their pick rate, they are considered one of the best DPS Heroes for Clash in Overwatch 2. Their Smart Excavator is the weapon of choice for those who want to keep exploiting the close-range allies of Hanamura.

Additionally, Clover’s Burrow is one of their best abilities, making them vulnerable during an intense fight. Hence, whether you want to rush a low-HP opponent or escape any tough situation, this ability will be enough to sustain yourself. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a solo DPS in your Clash team comp, Venture will be the ideal choice.

On the other hand, Clobber proved to be the Melee weapon in-game. Inflicting a total of 70 damage, it’s suitable for hunting a Support Hero by going into your opponent’s backline. Lastly, their Ultimate (Tectonic Shock) is enough to create chaos inside the enemy team.

2) Soldier: 76

Soldier47 wreaks havoc inside Hanaoka streets (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Soldier: 76 is also a versatile legend featuring great maneuverability inside the streets of Hanaoka. The oldest Overwatch Commander possesses a Biotic field that acts as a self-sustenance kit for him and his teammates. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned veteran, this Agent is one of the easiest hitscan DPS Heroes to play, suitable in every possible team composition.

Additionally, Soldier: 76’s Helix Rockets, which launch an array of explosive rockers, are quite dangerous in close range and inflict enough damage to create a nightmare in the enemy team's backline. Last but not least, his Tactical Visor is fatal in any given scenario. Combine it with Mercy’s damage boost or Ana’s Nano boost, you might ensure capturing a point in Clash. Therefore, Soldier: 76 is also considered one of the best DPS Heroes for Clash mode in Overwatch 2.

3) Pharah

Pharah is suitable for aerial battles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Canadian Security chief, Pharah, is the ideal choice and one of the best DPS Heroes for Clash mode in Overwatch 2. Aerial maneuverability makes her one of the hardest targets to hit in-game. Players find it much easier to hover around with her after the developers provided a significant kit buff during Season 9.

Pharah’s Jet dash and other abilities give her a tactical edge by making her invulnerable to most of the ground Heroes. Since the clear sky of Hanaoka offers a lot of space for her to maneuver, she can wreak havoc inside the Clash’s points. Lastly, Rocket Barrage allows her to unleash an array of rockets that annihilate enemies instantly from a certain range.

4) Sombra

Sombra is a great stealth option for Clash (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite undergoing a trivial change, Sombra stands out to be one of the best DPS Heroes for Clash mode of Overwatch 2. Thanks to her Stealth, this Mexican hacker can easily maneuver through Hanaoka streets without being detected. She can easily push into the enemy backline and hunt down Supports and low-HP Heroes.

Additionally, Sombra’s Hack prevents opponents from using any abilities for 1.5 seconds, making them vulnerable to her team. On the other hand, her Virus proved as one of the most potent abilities on the streets of Hanamura as it inflicts 90 damage over time. Combine it with the 15% DPS passive, you can melt one target in the blink of an eye.

5) Cassidy

Cassidy inflicts deadly damage from a distance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cassidy is one of highest picked Hero post Season 10 update. When it comes to dealing deadly damage regardless of the range, players tend to rely on this American Bounty Hunter’s Peacekeeper. He’s one of the best DPS Heroes for Clash mode featuring immense flexibility.

This American DPS can use his Magnetic Grenade to slow down any mobile enemies like Moira and Tracer to prevent them from using their abilities inside Clash points. Moreover, his Combat Roll is decent enough to approach faster toward any enemy faster as well as to get him out of any tough situations if things go south.

Lastly, Cassidy’s Deadeye is the most destructive ultimate in-game, allowing him to lock opponent's heads and finish them instantly. Since Hanamura’s map dynamics offer a plethora of high grounds, it’ll be easier for him to shut down enemies from a safe distance.

That's all regarding the best DPS Heroes for Clash mode in Overwatch 2.

