Twitch streamer under fire for allegedly scamming her subscriber in Path of Exile, later gets banned from trading in-game

A female Twitch streamer by the name of Allliee_ has faced intense scrutiny following an incident in which she was observed 'scamming' a fan and subscriber. Not only does the latter pay a monthly fee to the streamer as a subscription, but is also coaxed into giving her a rather expensive item in the popular RPG Path of Exile. Additionally, the streamer was seen mocking the entire situation. The Twitch clip can be seen here:

The incident in which the streamer 'scammed' the fan has rapidly circulated on social media, notably on platforms like r/LivestreamFail. Moreover, it has come to light that she has consequently been banned from engaging in trades within the game. This information was shared by a community member:

Gaming community calls out Twitch streamer for using "shady" methods

Twitch streamer Allliee_ is currently in the midst of a significant backlash after a recent in-game trade where she obtained a high-value item from a fan/subscriber. Nevertheless, her actions have come under scrutiny, and it has been discovered that this is not the only questionable incident in her history.

Path of Exile player and LSF member u/sKeLzOr has provided a thorough expose of her past activities, claiming that she has resorted to "view botting" to artificially boost her viewership on Twitch streams. Read more about the post here:

Another Reddit user has stepped forward, alleging that the Twitch streamer is a habitual scammer and has engaged in similar tactics, attempting to coax subscribers into providing her with in-game items and then making clickbait-worthy content. Here's what their post read:

Has Allliee_ responded to the criticism?

The Twitch streamer has promptly addressed the entire situation on Reddit, specifically in the r/PathofExile community. Going by the username u/Lyends, she posted an extensive explanation of her perspective, revealing that she has been subjected to "death threats" as a result of the recent posts on both r/LSF and r/POE.

She also disclosed that she had extended an offer to return the card she was accused of taking from the Path of Exile player and had issued an apology. However, according to her own testimony, the user refused to accept it.

Judging by the significant number of downvotes on her comment (currently standing at -511 and increasing), it's evident that fans are not satisfied with her explanation.