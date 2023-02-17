Twitch streamer gives his take on 'problems' with modern games after being impressed by Metroid Prime Remastered

Twitch streamer Sean "Day9" recently went live to discuss "problems" with many modern-day video games. For context, the streamer was playing Metroid Prime Remastered, a revamped version of Nintendo's 2002 action-adventure game Metroid Prime.

While streaming, the creator observed that the game uses a few unique features and incorporates game mechanics that many modern-day projects don't. In other words, Sean was impressed by Metroid Prime Remastered, as the title lets players explore intuitively rather than feeding the next step.

Twitch Streamer praises Metroid Prime Remastered's game mechanics, says modern-day games lack such qualities

Day9 was going through the recently launched Metroid Prime Remastered. He noted that the game includes small details that are frequently disregarded, even in larger gaming titles.

The creator emphasized the significance of these details, highlighting how they contribute to the overall immersion and fostering of interactive gameplay. By including these seemingly micro-elements, the developers showcased their attention to detail and commitment to creating an engaging game:

"There are so many little things the game is doing that, like, modern games don't do. Like dude, look at how this guy works. This f**king guy, if you shoot him, it just stops moving."

(Timestamp: 01:17:06)

Further explaining his assertion, he said:

"The game didn't pause and go, 'commander, those spike trap beasts won't move if you shoot them but they can't be destroyed by your weapons this time.' You know what I mean?"

In his statement, he mentioned that the game provides an opportunity for players to engage in self-directed exploration and draw conclusions based on the mechanics and instructions within the game. Day9 pointed out that this type of experience is not commonly found in contemporary games. The Twitch streamer added:

"What happens is, I f**k around with it a little bit, I make a conclusion, and I keep going. Like, that's great. Like, modern games just don't do that sh*t man. Like, at all."

What the community said regarding the statements

The clip was shared across the popular LSF community. Many Redditors reflected on modern games attempting to guide the players at every minor step rather than allowing the user to make inferences. Here are some of the relevant comments:

Aside from being a Twitch streamer, Day9 is also an esports commentator. He gained fame as a professional StarCraft player in the early 2000s and later became a prominent commentator and analyst for the game.

