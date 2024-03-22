Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is opening a school for the underprivileged in Makoko, Nigeria

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who recently returned home to the States from a trip to Nigeria, announced on his recent stream that he would be opening a school for the kids living in Makoko in Lagos State of the country. The area is known for its waterways and houses on stilts and lacks adequate primary educational facilities.

Well, it appears that Kai has taken on it himself to help the children in the area and revealed that the school is in the process of being built:

"The process of me building this new school in Nigeria has officially been stamped today, as in like, it is a go-go, okay? So, this new school in Makoko, for the kids that live in Makoko in Nigeria, um I started working on the school."

"They are working very hard": Kai Cenat says school in Nigeria will take about a year to complete

Kai Cenat visited Nigeria and Makoko earlier this month and live-streamed his experience from the streets and alleyways for tens of thousands of viewers who tuned in. While he had donated money to some of the people then, the Twitch streamer decided to make a contribution to the community as a whole by helping finance a school for the kids.

In his latest stream, Kai Cenat asked help from his large audience to connect him to the best educators and builders in the area:

"Right now, if you are in Africa or anything, or Nigeria or stuff like that, and you know the best people that can hands-down get the paint job good, get the right equipment they need, and be willing to get their hands dirty for the right amount of money getting paid and s**t, let me know, okay?"

Kai Cenat also showed off some videos taken from the construction site, praising the workers for their hard work:

"They are working very hard right now. Removing what's going to be removed and s**t and getting the school ready and s**t. Um, and I think I will be documenting this. I think I am going to make this a video because this is crazy, bro. So they are getting the right tools and stuff right now to build the school in Makoko."

The Twitch streamer went on to explain his vision for the school in Nigeria and the facilities he wants to provide for the kids:

"I want to build it good enough to like where kids over there can feel comfortable going to school. I am trying to get a new uniform, I am trying to get clean seats, I don't know some electricity, some TV and a little PS5, you feel me? 'Cause I know they will enjoy the small thing, you know?"

Timestamp 0:10:14

Kai Cenat noted that the school would take over a year to be completed and explained that he has been in constant contact with the principal of the school over the internet:

"It's a step-by-step process, and it's not going to be something that happens overnight. So I know it is going to be a year-long process and stuff like that. And the principal of that school is actually being very communicative, he used the money for the right things, he's showing me the step-by-step process of him getting people, making sure he gets the equipment. I am so happy it's in his hands."

As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Kai Cenat was recently crowned Streamer of The Year at Streamer Awards two years in a row. He currently has over 9.4 million followers.