Twitch streamer Keffals sues London Police in Canada for anti-trans discrimination during last year's arrest

Clara Sorrenti, aka Keffals, is a streamer and trans-activist who has been confirmed to have filed a Human Rights Complaint against London Police in Ontario, Canada, for alleged discrimination against her trans-identity. The suit is in reference to an arrest dating back to August 2022, when Sorrenti was effectively swatted by a troll and subsequently arrested.

According to local reports, the complaint claims that Clara was subject to anti-trans discrimination during and before the arrest when the authorities failed to investigate the swatting before it occurred despite prior communication of the same, being deadnamed during the arrest, and assaulted by the police, among other things.

What are the details of Keffals' anti-trans discrimination complaint against London police?

Keffals reposted a tweet from a lawyer named Justin Anisman, representing the streamer in the discrimination case.

According to the press release shared by Mr. Anisman, the main charges against London Police include negligence and anti-trans discrimination that includes misgendering, deadnaming, or calling Ms. Sorrenti by their pre-transition name during the arrest. The press release also states that to "clarify" the streamer's gender identity during the traumatic arrest, a police officer allegedly groped Clara's breasts before saying:

"Yep, it’s a she."

The complaint argues that such blatant acts of discrimination, as perpetrated by London Police while arresting the streamer on the basis of threats, violate the Ontario Human Rights Code, which protects people from discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

Recapping Keffals' traumatic swatting experience

For those unaware, Keffals was the victim of swatting back in August of 2022, which was quite a traumatic experience for the trans streamer. At the time, the news was widely publicized, with major Canadian politicians like Jagmeet Singh publicly lending support.

As a trans-activist, Ms. Sorrenti is no stranger to online hate, but the experience of getting arrested by the police at gunpoint was clearly very traumatizing to the streamer. They even started a charitable fund to raise money for legal action. Considering so much time has passed, many thought Keffals had pocketed the money. But as the Human Rights Complaint proves, the streamer has taken the legal route.

Transphobia has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, with Chris Tyson receiving a lot of hate for announcing being on HRT. MrBeast even had to publicly condemn the transphobic rhetoric on the internet.

