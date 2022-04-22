×
Twitch streamer loud_thurzin banned on the platform, fans speculate reason

Arthur "loud_thurzin" Fernandes has been Twitch banned for the first time (Image via loud_thurzin/Instagram)
Michelle Joseph
Modified Apr 22, 2022 12:38 AM IST
News

Brazilian Twitch streamer and YouTuber Arthur "loud_thurzin" Fernandes has just been hit with his first Twitch ban.

❌ Twitch Partner "loud_thurzin" (@loud_thurzin888) has been banned! ❌streamerbans.com/user/loud_thur…#twitch #ban #firstban #partner #twitchpartner 🏰

The 15-year-old content creator is most notably known for his Garena Free Fire gameplay and has amassed approximately six million subscribers and followers on YouTube and Instagram.

Free Fire's gameplay is similar to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and is currently only available to play on Android and iOS mobile devices. However, the game can also be played on PC via online emulators.

Fans react to loud_thurzin's recent ban

Arthur's ban reason is yet to be confirmed, although fans have been speculating. He could have been banned for nudity or suggestive content, albeit done unknowingly.

Disclaimer: The following tweets have been translated via Google and may not be 100% accurate.

@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Pq ele foi banido?
"Why was he banned?"
@Helsonn_abreu @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Tava no chat Brasil com Lucca macro e dionis eles se distraiu conversando com os meninos e apareceu um maluco mostrando o p**!
"I was in the Brazil chat with Lucca Macros and Dionis. They got distracted talking to the boys and a crazy guy showed up showing (male genitalia)."
@Helsonn_abreu @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 pq apareceu uma rola na live dele, no chat Brasil
"Because a (slang for male genitalia) appeared in his live, in the Brazil chat."
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 I wonder what could be the reason? https://t.co/PyWgQoHtdU

Others poked fun at his child-like appearance, joking about his age and Twitch Partner status. Twitch has a strict age requirement of 13 and above for platform users.

Individuals under 18 (or the legal majority in their country of residence) can apply for Twitch Partner status after reaching Affiliate but must have a parent or legal guardian agree to the terms on their behalf. loud_thurzin is currently 15, so he barely makes the cut.

@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 I wonder if he was banned for being 10 years old. 🤔
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Bruh. How old is this kid? 8? lol
Apparently this kid is 15. Am I the only one that thinks that you should have to be an adult to be a Twitch partner in the first place? twitter.com/StreamerBans/s…
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 menos uma criança fazendo stream, amem senhor eu sei que tu me sondas
"One less child streaming, Amen..."

Many fans preached Arthur's innocence in good faith, sort of as an inside joke. Arthur is currently affiliated with LOUDGG, the infamous Brazilian esports organization with 12.3 million followers on YouTube and 11.8 million followers on Instagram.

It is no surprise that loud_thurzin has a large and highly supportive fanbase despite his young age.

PJL PROS IRMÃOACREDITAMOS EM SUA INOCÊNCIA THURZIN twitter.com/StreamerBans/s…
"We believe in your innocence, Thurzin."
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 ACREDITAMOS NA SUA INOCÊNCIA LOUD THURZIN 😭
"We believe in your innocence, LOUD Thurzin."
@loud_thurzin888 @StreamerBans LIBERDADE PRA LOUD THURZIN
"Freedom for LOUD Thurzin."

One fan congratulated the streamer by reminding everyone that this is just a short vacation. Many content creators feel relieved of their duties once handed bans. This would be a chance for the content creator to engage in other activities.

@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Férias por um bom tempo em Thur tu gosta né
"Vacation for a long time (for) Thur, you like it"

And, of course, his ban launched many fans into a chain of the Brazilian slang for "LOL" and multiple F's for respect.

@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK eu sabia que isso iria acontecer
"LOL I knew this would happen."
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk f
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 F THURZIN
@StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 F THUR KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
Fans should monitor the streamer's socials for an update on the situation.

