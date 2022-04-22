Twitch streamer loud_thurzin banned on the platform, fans speculate reason

Brazilian Twitch streamer and YouTuber Arthur "loud_thurzin" Fernandes has just been hit with his first Twitch ban.

The 15-year-old content creator is most notably known for his Garena Free Fire gameplay and has amassed approximately six million subscribers and followers on YouTube and Instagram.

Free Fire's gameplay is similar to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and is currently only available to play on Android and iOS mobile devices. However, the game can also be played on PC via online emulators.

Fans react to loud_thurzin's recent ban

Arthur's ban reason is yet to be confirmed, although fans have been speculating. He could have been banned for nudity or suggestive content, albeit done unknowingly.

Disclaimer: The following tweets have been translated via Google and may not be 100% accurate.

"Why was he banned?"

Greyciane Micaelly 🇮🇸🇸🇬 @GreycianeMicae1 @Helsonn_abreu @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Tava no chat Brasil com Lucca macro e dionis eles se distraiu conversando com os meninos e apareceu um maluco mostrando o p**! @Helsonn_abreu @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Tava no chat Brasil com Lucca macro e dionis eles se distraiu conversando com os meninos e apareceu um maluco mostrando o p**!

"I was in the Brazil chat with Lucca Macros and Dionis. They got distracted talking to the boys and a crazy guy showed up showing (male genitalia)."

"Because a (slang for male genitalia) appeared in his live, in the Brazil chat."

Others poked fun at his child-like appearance, joking about his age and Twitch Partner status. Twitch has a strict age requirement of 13 and above for platform users.

Individuals under 18 (or the legal majority in their country of residence) can apply for Twitch Partner status after reaching Affiliate but must have a parent or legal guardian agree to the terms on their behalf. loud_thurzin is currently 15, so he barely makes the cut.

ONRYOSAN @onryosan @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 I wonder if he was banned for being 10 years old. 🤔 @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 I wonder if he was banned for being 10 years old. 🤔

"One less child streaming, Amen..."

Many fans preached Arthur's innocence in good faith, sort of as an inside joke. Arthur is currently affiliated with LOUDGG, the infamous Brazilian esports organization with 12.3 million followers on YouTube and 11.8 million followers on Instagram.

It is no surprise that loud_thurzin has a large and highly supportive fanbase despite his young age.

"We believe in your innocence, Thurzin."

"We believe in your innocence, LOUD Thurzin."

"Freedom for LOUD Thurzin."

One fan congratulated the streamer by reminding everyone that this is just a short vacation. Many content creators feel relieved of their duties once handed bans. This would be a chance for the content creator to engage in other activities.

LLLukasXL⁷⁷⁷🇮🇸🇸🇬 @Lukas777_oN @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Férias por um bom tempo em Thur tu gosta né @StreamerBans @loud_thurzin888 Férias por um bom tempo em Thur tu gosta né

"Vacation for a long time (for) Thur, you like it"

And, of course, his ban launched many fans into a chain of the Brazilian slang for "LOL" and multiple F's for respect.

"LOL I knew this would happen."

Fans should monitor the streamer's socials for an update on the situation.

