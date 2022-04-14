LOUD vs Team Liquid: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The group stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters finally came to a close yesterday as fans eagerly look forward to the playoffs with the top eight teams.

The following list comprises the teams that will be participating in the international tournament:

G2 Esports

ZETA DIVISION

LOUD

Team Liquid

Paper Rex

DRX

The Guard

OpTic Gaming

Out of all these teams, only four will have a match on the first day of the playoffs. The second match will be between LOUD and Team Liquid, who will be competing in the upper bracket of the tournament.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



How will the #1 seeds from EMEA and BR perform in their Playoffs kick off tomorrow 10 AM PST!How will the #1 seeds from EMEA and BR perform in their #VALORANTMasters debut? Playoffs kick off tomorrow 10 AM PST!How will the #1 seeds from EMEA and BR perform in their #VALORANTMasters debut? https://t.co/xXUsiic5ed

To give fans an idea of how the game could possibly go down, this article will provide fans with all kinds of information such as predictions, head-to-head details, and a couple of other things required to make an educated guess as to who can win.

LOUD vs Team Liquid: Who will win the upper bracket match 2 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

Since both these teams are among the top eight contestants in the series, it can be expected that the match will be really delightful to watch. Just like in the group stage, the playoffs will also follow a best-out-of-three ruling, and the winner of the two maps will move on to the upper bracket semifinals.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Statement from Alex Francois, Global Head of Competitive Operations, Riot Games



Second player from LOUD returns positive COVID-19 Statement from Alex Francois, Global Head of Competitive Operations, Riot GamesSecond player from LOUD returns positive COVID-19 https://t.co/tuo8Rh6KeG

Predictions

Both teams are top-tier teams competing in the VCT Stage-1 Masters and have shown great performances in the past. Hailing from South America, LOUD has gained immense attention and praise for their performances; however, European giant Team Liquid has always been consistent where it matters the most.

Judging from both teams’ performance history, they can offer a pretty even fight. This is why it can be hard to determine who will win. That said, LOUD does show a slightly higher chance of winning this encounter. But that is only speculation as of now.

Head-to-head

Neither team has ever competed against each other as they hail from different continents and will be facing each other for the first time in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Playoffs.

Recent results

The recent results of both LOUD and Team Liquid (Image via vlr.gg)

Looking at the last five match history of both the teams, LOUD has maintained a flawless performance overall. However, Team Liquid has performed admirably in the VCT Stage-1 Masters and hasn't lost a single match yet.

Potential lineup for LOUD vs Team Liquid

LOUD:

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Felipe “Less” Basso

Erick “aspas” Santos

Team Liquid:

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch LOUD vs Team Liquid

Interested fans who wish to watch the second match of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Playoffs can head on over to the Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on April 14, 2022 to watch it live from 8 PM GMT (April 15, 1:30 AM IST).

Note: This article is based on the views and opinions of the author.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win in this match? LOUD or Team Liquid? LOUD Team Liquid 0 votes so far