KRU vs Team Liquid: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-B prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Master Rejkjavik kicks off today and will be bringing in professional tier teams from around the world. All these teams will be competing to get their tickets into the Valorant Champions, the annual major tournament for the shooter.

Argentine professional team KRU Esports has been widely known for being one of the greatest teams in the world after their exceptional performances during the Valorant Champions 2021. Netherlands-based Team Liquid also put on a similar kind of show during the World Championships last year.

Now in 2022, both these teams will be facing off against each other today at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters to progress their way into this year’s Valorant Champions.

KRU Esports vs Team Liquid: Who will win the third game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

Both KRU Esports and Team Liquid will be competing against each other today in a best out of three map match. Judging from their previous performances, both the teams are expected to perform fairly well in the tournament.

Predictions

Talking about the recent past form of both teams, KRU Esports seems to be holding the upper hand against the European giants. However, during the main matchmaking, these past occurrences can lose their meaning.

The Argentine Valorant professional team has done multiple wonders in the past and can be expected to do the same in this match. The fact that the teams have managed to win multiple games in a row in their regions also shows how ready these players are for the international tournament.

On the other end, Team Liquid has performed well in the near past, however, that performance hasn’t been consistent. For which, many fans are a bit doubtful about the performance they will show in this match-up.

So to speak, KRU Esports might be dominating Team Liquid in this match and will most likely show a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have faced each other twice in the past, and in both instances, Team Liquid has come out as the winners. However, this match-up might be the chance for KRU Esports to finally redeem themselves.

Recent results

Looking at the recent results of both the teams, KRU Esports has only lost one match out of five, while Team Liquid has lost two.

Recent results of KRU Esports and Team Liquid (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineup for both teams

KRU Esports:

Juan “Nagz” Lopez

Angelo “keznit” Mori

Joaquin “delz1k” Espinoza

Roberto “Mazino” Rivas

Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari

Team Liquid:

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch

Fans who wish to watch these to face off live on the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik can tune into Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channel from 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST) on April 10.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

