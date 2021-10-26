How to download and play Free Fire on PC: Installation guide for Windows 10

Even three years after its initial release, Free Fire shows no signs of stopping down. Developers usually offer new features and content every month, enriching the overall experience to keep existing players intact while attracting new audiences.

The game is available on Android and iOS, while it can also be played on PC/Laptop comfortably using an emulator. Players have multiple emulators at their disposal, including BlueStacks, MEmu, GameLoop, NoxPlayer, and more.

Playing Free Fire on PC using BlueStacks

Players need to download and install BlueStacks (Image via BlueStacks)

Free Fire players widely utilize BlueStacks to enjoy playing the battle royale title on their PC or laptop primarily due to the features providing a better experience. Some of the essential features are as follows:

Pre-set controls with ease of customization and features to import and export them.

Multiple instances.

Smart Control essentially locks and frees the cursors in the shooting games.

Scripts help players to automate repetitive tasks with a single key.

Feature to take screenshots and record.

High FPS and HD graphics.

Shooting and MOBA mode.

Steps to play Free Fire on PC

Here are the steps that can be followed to download and play Free Fire on their PC using the BlueStacks emulator.

Step 1: First, players need to visit BlueStacks' website and download the latest version of the emulator. Clicking here will take them directly to it.

Once the installation is complete, players need to open the Play Store (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Once it is downloaded, gamers can install BlueStacks on their computers. Subsequently, they can open it and log in using their Google Accounts.

Step 3: Subsequently, they need to search for Garena Free Fire through the search bar.

Step 4: Next, they should tap on the "Install" button.

Users will be able to enjoy the title after signing in to their account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After Free Fire has been installed on the emulator, gamers can open it and sign in to their ID using the available option and enjoy playing the battle royale.

Note: Players will have to download other maps and cosmetic packs within the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen