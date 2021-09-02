How to play Free Fire on PC (Windows): Best emulator & settings in September 2021

A large number of players have inquired as to whether it is possible to play Free Fire on PC. For those who are unaware, programs known as Android emulators can be used to accomplish this task.

In addition to BlueStacks, GameLoop, Nox Player and LD Player, several other emulators available on the internet can be used as well. BlueStacks is widely regarded as the finest choice among the available alternatives because of its features and overall performance.

Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide on downloading and playing Free Fire on PC via BlueStacks.

Best emulator and settings for playing Free Fire on PC

BlueStacks is arguably the best emulator that can be used to play Free Fire (Image via BlueStacks)

BlueStacks offers features such as HD graphics, Higher FPS, Smart Control and Multi-Instance, providing players with an incredible gaming experience. Users can avail the emulator from its website, which can be accessed by clicking on this URL.

After downloading and installing the emulator, players can follow these steps to get Free Fire:

Step 1: Users should first log in using their Google account and then open the Play Store application.

Players need to search for Free Fire using the search option (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Subsequently, they need to search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar and tap on the “Install” option.

Click on the "Install" option (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Free Fire will soon be downloaded in the emulator. Finally, gamers can open it and log in to their accounts to enjoy the battle royale title.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for BlueStacks:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 and over

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: At least 4GB of RAM

Storage: 5GB

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread benchmark score of greater than 1000

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI with benchmark score greater or equal to 750

RAM: 8GB or higher

Virtualization enabled on PC/laptop

Settings

It is recommended that players customize the settings to suit their own preferences and choices. It would be counterproductive for them to copy the settings of others.

Nevertheless, users who still wish to learn more about the best BlueStacks for Free Fire settings can check out the video provided above.

