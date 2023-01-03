Twitch streamer Maya "rage quits" stream after viewers compare her with popular animated character

Popular Twitch streamer and wildlife conservative Maya Higa allegedly "rage quit" her stream following a comical taunt. While streaming, she was sent a link to a picture of Arthur Read, the titular character of the popular animated series 'Arthur.'

Maya's outfit in the stream had an uncanny similarity to that of the show's character. The streamer was decked in a yellow top and jeans, similar to Arthur, who usually dons a yellow sweatshirt with blue jeans.

The 24-year-old streamer was sent the picture by one of her viewers, after which she showed it to the rest of the chat. The sarcastic comparison prompted the streamer to walk out of the room, followed by the stream ending seconds later.

Viewer roasts Maya with Arthur comparison, ends stream shortly afterward

Maya returned to Twitch after a two-week hiatus. Despite the comical roast, in the end, the stream was rather interactive, with the creator showing off her culinary skills in a cooking stream.

The broadcast lasted nearly three hours and displayed multiple dishes, including a fruit salad and mac and cheese. However, the end of the broadcast grabbed the most attention when a viewer sent a link that redirected her to a picture of Arthur, the cartoon character, indicating that both of them appeared similar.

(Timestamp: 02:57:24)

Reacting to the picture, she solemnly expressed:

"Oh...yeah, whatever, I'm ending (the stream)...Good bye."

It is unclear, however, if she took offense to the meme. Despite appearing to have rage quit the stream, which was closing in on the three-hour mark, it was nearing its end since the streamer had completed all her meal preparations. Nonetheless, it provided fodder for laughter.

LSF community reacts to the clip

The clip was shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered over 128 reactions at the time of writing.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the streamer's supposed rage quit. Some fans even taunted her with the popular 'Arthur Fist' meme, typically used to express repressed anger within the online community.

Here are some of the relevant reactions:

This user suggested that the streamer should have adorned glasses to complete the look. They wrote:

Fans used sarcastic puns to describe the clip. One stated that she wasn't "having a wonderful kind of day," which is Arthur's theme song. One user stated:

Maya is relatively active on her YouTube channel, focusing more on her animal conservation ventures with her Alveus Sanctuary.

