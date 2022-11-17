"I'm still a part-time streamer" - Maya Higa shares plans following the break after s*xual assault cover-up drama

American Twitch streamer and content creator Maya Higa has finally made her return to streaming following her involvement in the s*xual assault cover-up drama.

For those out of the loop, Maya and fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif" were accused of downplaying AdrianahLee, the victim, for speaking up against CrazySlick following the latter's s*xual misconduct.

After their roles in covering up the entire saga were brought to light, both Mizkif and Maya announced that they would be taking an indefinite break from Twitch. Earlier today, Maya finally made her return following the controversy and also spoke about her plans for the future. Describing herself, she said:

"I'm still a part-time streamer"

Maya Higa returns to Twitch, speaks about her plans to help conserve animals

Maya Higa is a vocal advocate of animal conservation. She has a wildlife sanctuary called the Alveus Sanctuary that she recently opened. She stated that one of the primary reasons for returning to streaming was to fund her animal conservation venture and educate her viewers on the topic as well. Speaking about her plans to incorporate Alveus into her streams, she said:

"I'm adding another Alveus stream to my channel each week. So there will be two Alveus streams on my channel each week and two non-Alveus related streams on my channel."

Maya also added that she would be working on herself following her break from streaming. She said:

"Also, I'll talk about it more on my next desktop. I won't be traveling monthly anymore so that I can rebuild myself, come back, and focus on Alveus in Texas. So those are the only changes to my channel but there are big changes to the Alveus channel. I'm streaming four times a week right, but each of those streams is going to raid into an Alveus stream."

In her comeback stream, she also revealed that she had moved out of her previous home to a smaller one to be closer to the wildlife sanctuary.

Fans share their reaction to her comeback stream

Maya's Twitch chat shared a lot of reactions as she opened up about her plans for growing her wildlife sanctuary. Many comments were also directed towards the uncertain future of Wine About It, a podcast that Maya Higa co-hosts with QTCinderella.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Aside from operating a wildlife sanctuary, Maya Higa also ran an animal conservation podcast which had over 60 episodes to date. Since debuting, it has managed to raise over $80K for other wildlife protection organizations.

