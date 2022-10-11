"Maya failed"- xQc comments on Maya Higa's role in the entire s*xual assault cover-up drama

Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" took to his Twitch stream to share his views on the recent s*xual cover-up drama involving streamers Maya Higa, Matthew "Mizkif", and CrazySlick. Mizkif, who returned to streaming after a 3-week-long hiatus, commented on the situation.

Another Twitch streamer, HasanAbi was seen reacting to his return. In the stream, Hasan stated that Maya made a mistake, however, the fact that she took accountability showed a mature response.

Resonating Hasan's words, xQc said that although "Maya failed", the 24-year-old deserved a second chance since she owned up to her faults. The Canadian commended Maya for being mature about the entire situation.

xQc defends Maya, believes she conducted herself properly

For those unaware, Maya and her then-boyfriend, Mizkif, were accused by AdrianahLee, also a streamer, for persuading her to "downplay" the s*xual assault charges against CrazySlick. According to Adrianah, both Maya and Mizkif were close associates of the perpetrator at the time.

(Timestamp: 1:02:54)

Since then, however, Maya has released a statement confessing her guilt. Speaking about her role in the entire controversy, xQc said:

"I'm gonna say it how it is okay, in retrospect okay, I can aquit Maya for not much of a reason because Maya failed and definitely shouldn't have done or approached things in a way that she shouldn't have approached but, I think, she took accountability, okay. Out of everybody, she approached the way that anybody should have."

He further continued:

"You wanna know something? Because of how she is, how I know she is, I actually believe that she cares. Which in the end, that's kinda all I care about, is that of all involved, okay, that say they care, do care and I think she does."

He ended his speech by stating that although Maya "did something that was wrong," she took the "hit".

Maya is presently on a sabbatical. It is unclear when she will return to streaming.

Fans react to xQc's take on Maya

The entire s*xual assault drama was a well-covered topic when it was revealed in front of the public. Many fans had shared divided opinions at the time. xQc's reaction was also shared to the popular 'r/LivestreamFail' reddit which has garnered a lot of reactions.

Here are some of them:

It remains to be seen when Maya Higa plans to make a return. With Mizkif resuming streaming, fans can expect a stream from Maya sooner rather than later. She also has an on-going podcast with fellow streamer QTCinderella.

