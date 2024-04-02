Twitch streamer Melt interacts with his audience while driving, gets into a car crash live on stream

On April 2, 2024, Twitch streamer MeltIsLIVE, also known as "Melt," went viral after his antics on the livestream were posted. In a two-minute video shared on X, the content creator was seen driving. However, he also interacted with his live audience while on the road. The clip began with the streamer stating that he received a text from someone and decided to show it to his audience.

"She just texted me that. Chat, hold up. Let me just pull over real quick so that Twitch doesn't be on my d**k."

As he was pulling over his vehicle, Melt got into a crash, causing the livestream camera to topple over. A few moments later, the content creator showed his car, which had been significantly damaged.

Who is Melt? Exploring the Twitch streamer's career who got into a car crash while interacting with his audience

MeltIsLIVE or Melt is a well-known content creator who joined Twitch in 2020. At the time of writing, he had 87,471 followers and was ranked in the top 0.02% of streamers on Amazon-owned platform.

Melt is primarily a Just Chatting content creator, having racked up over 2,065 hours of streaming under this category. He is also an avid gamer who has played 49 titles on his channel. His five most-played games include Grand Theft Auto 5 (506 hours), NBA 2K22 (173 hours), Madden NFL 22 (91.3 hours), Call of Duty Warzone (35 hours), and Splitgate (13.4 hours).

As mentioned earlier, Melt garnered attention on April 2, 2024, when a video of him getting into a car accident while using his phone to interact with his viewers went viral.

In the video, he also showed the aftermath of the accident which left his vehicle wrecked. Expressing his thoughts on the situation, Melt exclaimed:

"Bro, come on, bruh! Come on, bruh! Oh, f**king god, bro! Come on, bruh!"

The Twitch streamer then panned his camera to the person he crashed with, who appeared shaken by the incident. Melt confronted the individual by saying:

"You ain't going to say nothing, bruh? Bro, you ain't going to say nothing? You're saying what? You're not going to say nothing, bruh? You just hit my s**t, bruh! Bro, come on, bro! I just got my s**t, man!"

Later that day, the automated X account @StreamerBans updated the community, tweeting that Melt's Twitch channel had been banned. This was his third ban on the platform.