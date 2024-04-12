Twitch streamer Sweet Anita presents award at the BAFTA Game Awards

Popular Twitch streamer who goes by the online alias Sweet Anita recently presented an award at the BAFTA Game Awards. The content creator has become one of the UK's biggest streamers on the Amazon-owned platform since she started her career in 2018. Currently, she has over 1.9 million followers on the website.

Along with Twitch ambassador CyberAngel, the English streamer presented the Evolving Game award at the BAFTA Game Awards to CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Anita suffers from Tourette Syndrome, and her broadcasts are for mature audiences because she often cannot control cursing on camera due to her tics.

A clip titled Sweet Anita presents an awards, has gone viral on social media, garnering quite a lot of traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it garnered thousands of views within hours.

Who is Sweet Anita? Twitch streamer with tourettes presents at the BAFTA Game Awards

Anita is a 33-year-old content creator who mainly does Just Chatting content on Twitch but also plays video games such as Overwatch and Apex Legends. She was born in England and was raised by a single mother. On top of streaming on the purple platform, she also has a thriving community on YouTube where she has over 1.5 million subscribers with over 117 million aggregated video views.

Sweet Anita suffers from a neurological disorder called Tourette Syndrome, which was diagnosed with at the age of 27. She has been fairly open about her condition on stream, revealing that the doctors had dismissed her symptoms when she was a teenager.

Expand Tweet

Her Tourette Syndrome manifests itself in the form of tics which can be both verbal and non-verbal. The tics make it so that she can sometimes say and do inappropriate things without having any control over it. This includes making certain sounds with her mouth and cursing on camera.

However, it has not stopped Sweet Anita from becoming one of the most popular streaming figures in the UK. As mentioned, she almost has two million followers on Twitch, something that Phil Wang also states while announcing her as a presenter at the BAFTA Game Awards.

Anita's tics have also made her go viral on numerous occasions, and the streamer is quite frank about it on stream. In fact, her Twitch bio states that her content is only for mature audiences:

"My stream is for a mature audience only, as I say a lot of inappropriate things due to my neurological disorder."

Sweet Anita has turned her popularity into a force for good, raising awareness for Tourette Syndrome, and she has worked with the UK's leading charity Tourette Action for the same.