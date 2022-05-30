Twitch streamer urinating on livestream leaves fans bemused

A new meta on Twitch seems to have been unlocked, but it's not something you might think. Recently, a streamer has come under fire for urinating during a livestream.

Evidently, Twitch has always been a platform where rules and policies are subject to change. Every ban is a bit different and majorly depends on the streamer's content. From hot tube streams to gambling ones, the streaming platform has had its fair share of controversial and trending content that has acquired a massive chunk of its viewership on the platform.

With multiple trends overshadowing what is generally regarded as "good-quality" content every single day, a new meta has been unlocked, and it's sparked debate regarding the rules of Twitch while leaving fans confused at the same time.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the community's response to the stream where an individual can be seen urinating.

"DrDisrespect would be proud" - Fans react as a Twitch streamer urinates during livestream

Weird trends are a part of the internet, including the streaming world. And with the presence of streams featuring content that might be considered controversial, viewers have started showing their concern for the rules of the platform, as a clip of a streamer urinating during a livestream has gone viral on the internet.

Over the past couple of years, Twitch has been quite inconsistent (and sometimes bizarre) with its rules, and some people seem to be focused on whether this recent stream actually breaks the TOS (terms of service) of Twitch.

Needless to say, the clip elicited quite a few interesting responses from viewers on Reddit as well as on the purple platform. While the majority of streamers can be seen simply making fun of this new meta, others were taking a look at the rules of the platform.

One Reddit user even highlighted the fact that the streaming platform is still confused about its own rules and policies. Expressing their frustration about Twitch's terms of service, the Redditor said,

"I mean... twitch isn't clear with their TOS, they aren't consistent with how it's enforced let alone with the interpretation"

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers confused, amused, and concerned on Reddit.

At the time of writing, the Twitch clip has gone viral, fetching over 16,200 views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh